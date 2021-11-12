Winter is slowly coming and in this period many of us are struggling with the first flu and cold symptoms.

For this reason, to protect ourselves, it would be advisable not to touch our mouth, eyes and nose, as well as to wash our hands after having been in contact with people.

Furthermore, it is very important to try to take the right foods, in particular we will have to abound with seasonal fruit and vegetables every day.

For example, to stock up on vitamins, this delicious vegetable typical of November could be useful, which lends itself to various culinary preparations.

To combat flu and cold symptoms, here is a hot herbal tea ideal for the winter

It is the spirea, a perennial herbaceous plant that can reach a height of up to 150 cm and characterized by small white or pink flowers.

This plant would seem to help us thanks to its incredible properties that could be particularly useful at this time of year.

During this cold season, if we intend to strengthen our immune system, this antioxidant fruit rich in vitamin C that not everyone knows could be useful.

Spirea is rich in tannins, which seem to be able to attenuate the inflammation of the mucous membranes in a completely natural way.

In fact, generally for this reason, when you are faced with joint pain, bronchitis or colds, we tend to recommend the use of spirea-based products.

We can use this herb by preparing a hot herbal tea, perfect for warming up in these first cold days.

We will simply have to put on the fire a pot containing hot but not boiling water and a spoonful of spirea.

This is because the salicylic acid contained in it is affected by the heat and disperses completely.

Then we can turn off the fire, cover the hot water and leave everything to infuse for about ten minutes, then we can filter it and drink it.

We specify that we at ProiezionidiBorsa always recommend that you consult your general practitioner who will give us more precise advice based on our condition.

To combat flu and cold symptoms, here is a warm herbal tea ideal for the winter that will be ready in a few minutes.

Why drink it

When we drink a hot herbal tea, its heat can help dissolve the phlegm and will be a boon for the respiratory system.

Obviously, each herbal tea has different beneficial effects based on the characteristics of the specific plant we decide to use.

Deepening

To rid your nose of colds, this inexpensive and natural remedy could be useful