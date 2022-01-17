The quality of life becomes more and more important and precious every year. This happens because people sometimes live in places threatened by pollution and traffic, but also with a lack of public services and job opportunities. Fortunately, this does not happen everywhere. Each year, in fact, a list of the most livable cities is drawn up on the basis of the quality of life. If this is satisfactory, it benefits the person and society as a whole. Otherwise, for the factors mentioned or for physiological reasons and related to age or bad habits, you may have problems falling asleep.

To combat insomnia by reducing the risk of hypertension and protect the heart, here is an evening dish with radicchio

Experts say that sleeping poorly and insufficiently would increase the risk of hypertension, affecting the quality and duration of life and lowering the immune system. A healthy lifestyle and proper nutrition can positively influence sleep, while also protecting the heart. In the evening, the intake of chocolate, pepper, paprika, chips, coffee, alcohol and other foods should be avoided. Among the recommended foods, however, we find pasta, rice, various vegetables and fresh cheeses. The following recipe is a first course that can also be eaten in the evening and which contains ingredients that promote relaxation and sleep.

Risotto with red radicchio

Ingredients for 4 people

400 g of rice;

a red radicchio;

an onion;

200 ml of white wine;

extra virgin olive oil;

50 g of butter;

100 g of shelled walnuts;

hard cheese;

salt;

a liter of vegetable broth.

Prepare the vegetable broth with carrots, celery, onions and other vegetables to taste or buy a ready-made one and keep it warm. Clean and wash the red radicchio, dry it and then cut it. In a pan, sauté a small onion in a little oil. When it starts to turn golden, add the rice and after a few minutes the radicchio. Pour in the wine and then start adding the broth from time to time. Halfway through cooking, season with a pinch of salt and the chopped walnuts. Finally, stir in the butter and a little grated cheese, parmesan or parmesan.

In conclusion, to combat insomnia by reducing the risk of hypertension and protect the heart, here is an evening dish with red radicchio and walnuts, appetizing and simple. The recipe, enriched with some freshly browned speck, is also a good idea for a winter lunch.