To combat joint and muscle pains throughout the body not only arnica but we could use this precious fruit which would also be useful against allergy

We will all have this annoying sensation in mind. We wake up numb. We have heaviness on us, as if all parts of our body were subjected to the action of an invisible blocking force. Also, our joints creak and moving them causes us widespread discomfort. This perception may even be augmented by some seasonal illnesses. Fatigue and labored breathing could in fact derive from the pollen typical of spring and the change of season.

Some tips will always be helpful in preventing such pains and fatigue. Thus, physical activity must be proportionate to our condition. We eat a lot of fruits and vegetables and avoid unnecessary muscle or physical stress. Above all, we maintain correct posture even in less obvious gestures. For example, it is very risky to be in front of the computer for hours. As well as adopting this bad habit, unfortunately very frequent. Today, however, we are dealing with a fruit that could become an ally against rheumatism and muscle discomfort. This remedy consists of a fruit that comes from Siberia but is very widespread and known even in our latitudes. So to counter joint and muscle pains we could use a natural remedy with well-known benefits, namely black currant.

Methods of taking this natural product

This little fruit would even be a natural antihistamine. It would in fact be able to counteract the action of histamine by strengthening the immune system. Furthermore, as mentioned, it would play an important role as a natural anti-inflammatory. In fact, it would be able to dampen the inflammatory state of our joints, thus reducing both swelling and pain. You may be wondering how to take it. Although the benefits are also extended to the juice and oil of black currant, in case of rheumatism it would seem to be effective the preparation of an infusion of its leaves.

If in herbal medicine we do not find it already prepared, we soak 4 leaves in a cup of boiling water for 20 minutes. We repeat the application even 3 times a day for a couple of months. Otherwise, dissolve some drops of mother tincture in a little water and take with the same frequency. The body would also benefit from the antioxidant and vasoprotective function. In fact, it is sometimes recommended as a remedy for capillary fragility.

To combat joint and muscle pains throughout the body not only arnica but we could use this precious fruit which would also be useful against allergy

There would seem to be no side effects following the intake of infusion or black currant juice. However, it is always advisable to discuss this with a doctor, particularly if you have high blood pressure and epilepsy. In fact, the onset threshold relating to compulsions could be lowered. Finally, remember that currant is also available in the form of tablets in pharmacies and herbalists. Finally, where possible, we practice some precious exercises to reduce bent and sore shoulders. For allergies, it is recommended to take drops of macerate instead.

Recommended reading

To combat urinary tract infections in a natural way not a supplement or a food but this herbal tea rich in benefits could help