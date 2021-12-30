Health

To combat osteoporosis, here are how many grams of calcium should be taken after the age of 50 according to experts

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

As we age, it can happen that the body is weaker and more fragile. Among the most common diseases that can occur is osteoporosis, which makes bones fragile and with low mineral density. The consequence is that they could break more easily, even when the trauma is minor. We learn more about this disease and how to try to prevent and treat it by taking the right amounts of calcium.

Causes of osteoporosis and some tips to prevent and treat this disease

Osteoporosis can depend not only on age, but also on other factors such as familiarity, the type of diet, the intake of certain drugs and more.

Even specific hormonal alterations, for example related to menopause, could cause this disease. In fact, it is estimated that it affects about 5 million people in Italy alone, of which 80 percent are postmenopausal women.

In addition to adopting a healthy diet and practicing regular physical activity, calcium intake is very important. This micronutrient, in fact, is considered the most important to help prevent and treat this disease.

Special attention must be paid to taking calcium both in the growth and development phase and in physiological conditions such as pregnancy and menopause. But let’s see now what are the doses of calcium to be taken according to the experts.

To combat osteoporosis, here are how many grams of calcium should be taken after the age of 50 according to experts

As reported by the Ministry of Health, the daily calcium intake levels differ between males and females, but also according to age.

After age 50 and up to age 59, men should take 0.8 grams of calcium per day, which should be increased to 1 gram after that age.

Women, on the other hand, from the age of 50 should take between 1.2 and 1.5 grams daily. In the event that an estrogen replacement therapy is followed, on the other hand, the daily requirement of calcium would be lowered to 1 gram.

To combat osteoporosis, here are how many grams of calcium should be taken after the age of 50 according to experts. Since each situation is particular and specific, we always recommend that you consult with your doctor or trusted nutritionist.

The foods richest in calcium are milk, fish, nuts, legumes, orange juice and many green vegetables. However, in the latter case it is more difficult to assimilate it. In fact, it is not enough to introduce calcium through food, it is also necessary to adopt useful habits to assimilate it better. First of all, drink at least one and a half liters of water a day.

A vegetable rich in calcium and that is worth gold for the body is Jerusalem artichoke, delicious when cooked in this delicious side dish to prepare in the oven.

Recommended reading

Acute pain and joint swelling could be the alarm bells of these pathologies that should not be underestimated.

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Warning, always cold hands and feet could be a symptom of this disease, especially after the age of 40

3 weeks ago

Agreement between the Municipality of Taranto and the Sports Medicine Center, signed at the Palazzo di Città

November 3, 2021

There are about 54 thousand health workers hired in the pandemic to stabilize. That’s where they are, by qualification and region by region

November 4, 2021

Other than anxiety and nervousness, here is another great enemy of restful sleep that we would not have expected

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button