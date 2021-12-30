As we age, it can happen that the body is weaker and more fragile. Among the most common diseases that can occur is osteoporosis, which makes bones fragile and with low mineral density. The consequence is that they could break more easily, even when the trauma is minor. We learn more about this disease and how to try to prevent and treat it by taking the right amounts of calcium.

Causes of osteoporosis and some tips to prevent and treat this disease

Osteoporosis can depend not only on age, but also on other factors such as familiarity, the type of diet, the intake of certain drugs and more.

Even specific hormonal alterations, for example related to menopause, could cause this disease. In fact, it is estimated that it affects about 5 million people in Italy alone, of which 80 percent are postmenopausal women.

In addition to adopting a healthy diet and practicing regular physical activity, calcium intake is very important. This micronutrient, in fact, is considered the most important to help prevent and treat this disease.

Special attention must be paid to taking calcium both in the growth and development phase and in physiological conditions such as pregnancy and menopause. But let’s see now what are the doses of calcium to be taken according to the experts.

To combat osteoporosis, here are how many grams of calcium should be taken after the age of 50 according to experts

As reported by the Ministry of Health, the daily calcium intake levels differ between males and females, but also according to age.

After age 50 and up to age 59, men should take 0.8 grams of calcium per day, which should be increased to 1 gram after that age.

Women, on the other hand, from the age of 50 should take between 1.2 and 1.5 grams daily. In the event that an estrogen replacement therapy is followed, on the other hand, the daily requirement of calcium would be lowered to 1 gram.

Since each situation is particular and specific, we always recommend that you consult with your doctor or trusted nutritionist.

The foods richest in calcium are milk, fish, nuts, legumes, orange juice and many green vegetables. However, in the latter case it is more difficult to assimilate it. In fact, it is not enough to introduce calcium through food, it is also necessary to adopt useful habits to assimilate it better. First of all, drink at least one and a half liters of water a day.

A vegetable rich in calcium and that is worth gold for the body is Jerusalem artichoke, delicious when cooked in this delicious side dish to prepare in the oven.

