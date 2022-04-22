To counteract bad cholesterol and promote the increase in HDL, here is the tasty fruit to be taken with juices and smoothies

Some, more than others, fight with a silent but always insidious enemy. We refer to the levels of cholesterol in the blood, which can contribute to the onset of various diseases, representing an important health risk.

Cholesterol would be nothing more than a fat normally present in the blood and in all tissues. It would also be a fundamental component of the cell membrane, therefore irreplaceable for the guarantee of healthy cells.

The problem would arise, in fact, when its levels exceed a certain threshold value, favoring a large part of cardiovascular diseases. This would happen due to the deposition of fat in the blood vessels, forming the so-called atherosclerotic plaques.

To counteract bad cholesterol and encourage the increase of the good one, however, there are several paths we can take. One of these concerns healthy eating.

Among the many recommended foods there would also be a very tasty fruit to eat natural or to be used for juices and smoothies rich in health.

Watch out for habits that would make certain values ​​splash

Before finding out which fruit we are talking about, we would like to recall all those daily behaviors and habits that would contribute to an increase in cholesterol.

Before continuing we also remember the distinction between LDL cholesterol (the so-called “bad” cholesterol) and “good” cholesterol, ie HDL.

Put simply, the former would contribute to the transport and storage of cholesterol in the vessels; the second would instead be deputed to its elimination. This is why it is so important that the two values ​​are balanced.

Above all, certain bad habits would cause the cholesterol levels in the blood to skyrocket. In particular, the absence of physical activity and an incorrect diet, oriented towards a high consumption of saturated fats.

These two factors would inevitably lead to overweight and obesity; conditions that represent fertile ground for bad cholesterol.

To counteract bad cholesterol and promote the increase in HDL, here is the tasty fruit to be taken with juices and smoothies

To try to guarantee us a good state of health and the containment of bad cholesterol values ​​in the blood, the behaviors to be followed would seem clear. Not too intense physical activity as long as it is constant, abstaining from certain vices and a healthy diet.

We can use different foods. Among all, however, we also find a sweet fruit that we can also enjoy in the form of juice or in some excellent smoothie. We are talking about cranberries, which according to some studies, among other benefits, would contribute to a reduction in LDL cholesterol and an increase in HDL.

In general, it would be a lifesaver for the cardiovascular system, but also, apparently, for the digestive system, kidneys and urinary tract. So let’s not hesitate to stock up on this beloved red fruit with excellent properties and many nutrients.

