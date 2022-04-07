To Cristiano Ronaldo and even Messi; Ricardo Salinas could pay his wages ‘easily’

After the shock he caused in social networks by assuring that if he wanted he could hire Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the Liga MX with Mazatlan FCsome ‘haters’ of Ricardo Salinas Pliego They began to scoff at the comment made, since they doubted that the owner of Aztec TV had the necessary ‘funds’ to pay for the arrival of El Bicho.

Hiring a figure like Cristiano Ronaldo is far from happening in Liga MX, but not for financial reasons, because as Salinas Pliego stated, if he wanted he could hire the Portuguese and he would even have Lionel Messi on his team, well, He is one of the richest businessmen in Mexico.

Owner of several companies, Salinas Pliego amasses a fortune of 12.4 billion dollars, an amount with which he would easily cover the salary of Cristiano Ronaldo and even Lionel Messi, the last two cracks that have dominated World Soccer.

Cristiano has a salary of 30 million dollars a year with Manchester United and Lionel Messi earns 41 million greenbacks, that is, 71 million dollars a year between the two, for which they “come into the budget” of the Mexican tycoon.

Cristiano’s salary is higher than what the Mazatlán FC squad and three other Liga MX teams (Gallos, Pumas and Puebla) are valued at; while Messi’s salary also exceeds Xolos, Toluca, FC Juárez, San Luis and Necaxa.

Together, the salaries of the two soccer stars are only surpassed by the value of the squad of Club América, Tigres and Rayados de Monterrey.

