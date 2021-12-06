to cross the Strait of Messina you need the Green pass
REAL TIME
Super Green pass, the first sanctioned in Rome. After Friuli, from today also Bolzano is the yellow zone. In Austria a fine of 600 euros every quarter for No vax
-
06 dec
16:35
Ministry of Health: call to the healed after 5 months
-
06 dec
15:22
In New York, vaccination is mandatory for all workers
-
06 dec
14:53
Fauci: Omicron data encouraging, less severe than expected
-
06 dec
13:12
Vaccini, Zingaretti: “Let’s defend children, no more lies”
-
06 dec
12:50
Christmas 2021, close on holidays abroad – VIDEO
-
06 dec
12:45
South Tyrol, Brunico new yellow zone – VIDEO
-
06 dec
11:35
Covid, six died in 24 hours in South Tyrol
-
06 dec
11:34
Milan, health worker takes to the streets to convince No vax – VIDEO
-
06 dec
11:01
Omicron, confirmed the first case in Sardinia
-
06 dec
10:59
Covid, pediatricians: children get sick more often and have aftermath