Health

to cross the Strait of Messina you need the Green pass

Super Green pass, the first sanctioned in Rome. After Friuli, from today also Bolzano is the yellow zone. In Austria a fine of 600 euros every quarter for No vax


  • 06 dec

    16:35

    Ministry of Health: call to the healed after 5 months

  • 06 dec

    15:22

    In New York, vaccination is mandatory for all workers

  • 06 dec

    14:53

    Fauci: Omicron data encouraging, less severe than expected

  • 06 dec

    13:12

    Vaccini, Zingaretti: “Let’s defend children, no more lies”

  • 06 dec

    12:50

    Christmas 2021, close on holidays abroad – VIDEO

  • 06 dec

    12:45

    South Tyrol, Brunico new yellow zone – VIDEO

  • 06 dec

    11:35

    Covid, six died in 24 hours in South Tyrol

  • 06 dec

    11:34

    Milan, health worker takes to the streets to convince No vax – VIDEO

  • 06 dec

    11:01

    Omicron, confirmed the first case in Sardinia

  • 06 dec

    10:59

    Covid, pediatricians: children get sick more often and have aftermath

