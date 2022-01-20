“To date the derby with Napoli is at great risk”

TO Radio Punto Nuovospoke during the Punto Nuovo Sport Show Francesco Fimmanò, Salernitana lawyer: “There was already an outbreak last week, we reported it to the ASL last week. Today there will be a meeting between the secretaries on the new protocol and we will see how it ends. The match against Lazio was a pantomime: we had asked for a postponement . For Udinese-Salernitana it was foreseeable that the Sports Judge would assign the 3-0 at the table. There was the precedent of Juve-Napoli, in application of the previous episode there was consistency. We must recognize their position to the judges. ‘important is that then the mistake will be overturned. It was quite predictable, as it is quite foreseeable that it will be overturned. Is Napoli-Salernitana playing? To date, there are 8 positives and one is missing, so it is at high risk.

Sepe and Diego Costa? We are following important profiles, we will do everything possible. We try to predict the unpredictable. We are evaluating to build an adequate team, then if we do not succeed it will be a problem of practicability, not of costs. We check everything, even the conditions of the players. I understood that we have taken a ds with a great charisma, a beautiful person. I say that in general immediate employability occurs, as I said the conditions. For example, Diego Costa arrives if he is in a position to play Diego Costa “.