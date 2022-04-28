Experts have always reiterated that healthy eating and adequate physical activity could help us live better and longer. A correct lifestyle would therefore have beneficial effects on both the prevention and management of some pathologies. We think of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity. But also to all those problems that are not considered serious, but that are annoying in everyday life.

Let’s think, for example, of a problem that would affect at least 50% of both male and female populations. Let’s talk about the ailments related to hemorrhoids. Hemorrhoids are nothing more than cushions of soft vascular tissue that form in the last part of the intestine. Under normal conditions their presence is not felt, but when they become inflamed and swollen they can cause pain, burning, etc.

Disorders and causes

The ailments caused by the inflammation of the hemorrhoids are very annoying. In fact, in addition to anal pain, you may also experience bleeding, itching, swelling, and so on. This problem would be caused not only by repeated straining during bowel movements, but also by constipation, a low-fiber diet, pregnancy, etc. The assessment of hemorrhoids must be carried out by the competent doctor who will recommend the most suitable treatment based on the degree of inflammation. Creams, drugs or, in severe cases, even surgical removal.

To deflate inflamed hemorrhoids and reduce pain, here is a natural remedy that would also help lower cholesterol.

In addition to medications, there are many natural remedies that could alleviate the pain associated with hemorrhoids. For example, we can introduce more fiber in the diet, make 10 or 15 minute packs with warm water (sitz baths) or use creams of natural origin. Even a medicinal plant could help us. We are talking about the red vine, known for its anti-inflammatory and astringent properties. It is a very common climbing shrub that, according to experts, is rich in flavonoids. These would help reduce bad cholesterol.

The red vine may also be able to promote relaxation of blood vessels and relieve ailments related to varicose veins, high blood pressure, etc. But it would also be indicated for deflating inflamed hemorrhoids. We pay attention, because the red vine could reduce the effectiveness of some drugs and not be indicated in case of pregnancy and breastfeeding. In addition, excessive use would lead to diarrhea, cough, intestinal problems and allergies. Before taking it, you must contact your doctor.

