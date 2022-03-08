To deliver justice! These are the referees that Peru will have against Uruguay and Paraguay

The Qatar 2022 Qualifiers are defined on March 24 and 29 for the Peruvian National Team that is playing for the World Cup qualification against Uruguay and Paraguay, the CONMEBOL He has just assigned the referees for these matches and in Peru there will be judges from Brazil and Argentina.

SEE MORE: Paolo Guerrero without a team: If you are not in Peru, what other leagues are options?

Against Uruguay in the Montevideo Centenary, Ricardo Gareca’s Peruvian National Team will play with arbitration by Anderson Daronco and will be accompanied by Bruno Pires and Kleber Gil. This will be the official short list of this match to be played on March 24:

Anderson Daronco – main

Bruno Pires – Assistant 1

Kleber Gil – Assistant 2

Wagner Freway – VAR

Rodrigo Dalonso – VAR Assistant

At the close of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, Peru will receive Paraguay at the National Stadium and the referee assigned is from Argentina with Fernando Rapallini at the helm. His assistants will be Diego Bonfa and Maximiliano del Yesso. Below is the official delegation:

Fernando Rapallini – main

Diego Bonfa – Assistant 1

Maximiliano del Yesso – Assistant 2

Mauro Vigliano – VAR

Rodrigo Guarzo – VAR Assistant

As data, none of these referees has directed the Peruvian National Team in none of the 16 dates played in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.