Many of us suffer from indigestion, which is felt especially after having eaten a large meal or following an improper diet.

In fact, especially after the holidays that have just ended, digestive disorders are common, which can be very annoying.

For example, this little-known herbal tea could be useful, which would be perfect against swelling to digest and purify us after the big eats of the period.

There is also a product that many of us have at home that could be useful if we are faced with this discomfort.

To digest and counteract heartburn, this common household product could be useful

The product in question is appreciated for its incredible versatility which makes it very important in the home.

In fact, in addition to being cheap, bicarbonate is also often used to wash vegetables and fruit but also to wash laundry.

In fact, it’s amazing what baking soda can do when used to wash towels and not everyone knows it.

However, this product is also used as a grandmother’s remedy for various problems; once dissolved in water, it forms a slightly alkaline solution.

And this solution is used to counteract digestive disorders and stomach acid, with the help of lemon juice.

It will be sufficient to mix these ingredients until a white foam has appeared and at this point it is to be drunk quickly.

However, it is worth pointing out that we should first consult with our primary care physician for consent to take sodium bicarbonate.

In addition, it could also cause problems, especially in the presence of diseases or any ongoing drug therapies.

It could also have contraindications if we take it for too long or in excessive quantities.

The doctor will be able to tell us if this natural remedy is right for our problem, as well as suggesting the best doses and times of intake.

Water proves to be a precious ally for digestion and for this reason we should always remember to drink a liter and a half or two a day.

Finally, it is important to maintain a diet that is as healthy and balanced as possible, consuming plenty of seasonal fruit and vegetables.

