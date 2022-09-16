To discover or enjoy again: five films where Angelina Jolie shows all her talent

The bone Collector

Under the direction of Phillip Noyce (known for his work on the blockbuster film patriot game) this thriller starring Denzel Washington as criminologist Rima Lyncoln and Angelina Jolie as detective Amelia Donaghy hit theaters in early 2000. On screen, Washington plays a brilliant professional paralyzed after an accident, only to be mysteriously is involved in a new murder case. In a big city in the United States, a psychopath is committing a series of murders and along with the corpses he leaves behind, he also leaves visible clues for criminologists. Aided by the detective, who becomes her invaluable ally, Lyncoln begins to examine all the clues to try to predict where and when the killer’s next crimes will be. This film that raised more than 150 million dollars is considered the first commercial success of Angelina Jolie.

Available on YouTube.

Interrupted innocence

For this film directed by James Mangold, Jolie won an Oscar for best supporting actress. In the tumultuous decade of the ’60s, a very intelligent but depressed young woman, who after a suicide attempt is sent to the Claymore mental health center. This is Susanna, the protagonist of the film and played by Winona Ryder). In that place, she will meet a series of girls and women with very unique life stories and personalities. One of them is Lisa, the role that established Angelina Jolie as an indomitable, sentimental and at the same time fascinating young woman with whom Susanna will establish a friendship as special as it is dangerous.

Available on Netflix.

Mr and Mrs Smith

One of Angelina Jolie’s greatest hits. This comedy that hit theaters in 2005 narrates the married life of John (played by Brad Pitt) and Jane Smith (played by Jolie), an apparently normal, ordinary couple who find themselves in total routine and therefore which they are attending couples therapy to solve and save the relationship. The problem is that both have hidden secrets that the other does not know, since they are both hired assassins who work for organizations that are at odds with each other. One day, they receive a very particular mission that does not seem to be compatible with the couple’s relationship.

Available on Netflix.

The Good Shepherd

This production is based on the life of James Angleton, who in the 1930s and until the 1960s worked at the CIA, a government agency of which he was one of its founders. This film directed by Robert De Niro presents us with the life of James Wilson (Matt Damon), a newly married man who leaves everything to serve his country by joining the secret American institution. That fact will be something that she will hide from her wife (Jolie’s role), who is desperate for not knowing what her husband does when she is not at home. The actress’s performance is brilliant, since she manages to convey a feeling of remarkable tension, always with the Cold War framework surrounding all the scenes.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The exchange

Directed by Clint Eastwood, in this 2008 film Angelina plays Christine Collins, a single mother who in 1928 says goodbye to her son Walter and goes to work. Later, when she returns home, she realizes that her son has disappeared. At that moment, she begins to search for him tirelessly, but in addition to her desperation, she will have to face the negligence of corrupt police officers who will make it difficult to recover her son. This is a story based on real events that moves in the dramatic genre and installs a critical look at the institutions of the United States.

Available on Youtube.