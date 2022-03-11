To Don Luca Casarosa, the parish priest of the Covid wards, the award named after Sister Ilaria Meoli

Pisa, 11 March 2022 – Don Luca Casarosa, head of the chaplaincy of the new Santa Chiara hospital in Pisa, who has been at the forefront of spiritual assistance for the inpatients of the Covid departments of Cisanello and Santa Chiara for two years, will receive the award dedicated to Sister Ilaria Meoli, a Pontederese doctor and missionary who died at the age of 36 following a road accident in the Central African Republic in March 2007, where Sister Ilaria, a Carmelite and a doctor specializing in infectious diseases, was to assist the population.

15 years after his death, the prize in his memory will be awarded to Don Luca Casarosa tomorrow, Saturday 12 March, for his service during the difficult moments of the pandemic. The ceremony will take place at the Gronchi municipal library at 5 pm and the mayor of Pontedera, Matteo Franconi, will deliver the award in the hands of Don Luca Casarosa. On Sunday 13 March, however, at 11, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, also in Pontedera, there will be a Mass presided over by Father Saverio Cannistrà, former General Manager of the Discalced Carmelites, with the testimony of Colonel Luca Mazzini, crew chief of the return of the body of Sister Ilaria.

Sister Ilaria Meoli was born in Pontedera in 1970 and graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Pisa. At the age of 24, she joined the Carmelite Sisters of Turin and, since 2005, she was personally following the construction of a new health center in the Central African Republic where she unfortunately lost her life in a car accident.