With the arrival of November, characterized by cold and humidity, it is more difficult to dry our clothes well at home and above all it takes a long time.

It becomes a problem especially if we are many in the family, we have little time available and the need to use our clothes as soon as possible.

Before putting them to wash, however, it might be useful to know that just one move is enough to have our laundry always soft and fragrant.

While not everyone has a dryer in the house, they could dry quickly, preventing the smell of damp from sticking to the clothes.

To dry your laundry quickly in winter, avoiding the stench of humidity, these simple steps are enough

During the winter, it is often not possible to hang out the laundry outdoors, especially when the weather is gloomy, so it becomes mandatory to use the classic domestic drying rack.

It is possible, in fact, to have perfumed garments even without leaving the windows open or without wasting precious money.

In this period it is also important to pay attention to these 3 common mistakes because they could increase the cost of the bill, which already affects our wallet.

The position of the drying rack is important because we will have to choose a place where the air circulates well and remember to leave the room in question open.

Furthermore, we are careful not to overload the drying rack, thus allowing our garments to have the right space to dry effectively.

If we notice that the space is not enough, we can buy an additional drying rack, in this way we will be able to arrange our clothes properly.

Choose one that has enough space and is functional, placing the heaviest items in the front rows and the lightest ones centrally.

To dry the laundry quickly, it is recommended to hang it on hangers which must be placed in strategic places, such as next to radiators.

In this way, we will also prevent them from wrinkling, keeping the right shape, a problem usually caused by the classic clothes pegs.

Not everyone knows that these simple steps are enough to dry laundry quickly in winter, avoiding the stench of humidity.

More information

If we are looking for a new drying rack, we can also opt for a vertical clothesline that takes up less space and is equipped with special hooks to hang the hangers.

Otherwise, there is also the electric drying rack, which has heatable bars that are very useful in this period, precisely because they will allow us to have the laundry dry quickly.

Deepening

