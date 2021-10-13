To each celebrity her puppy, Amanda Seyfried at the gala to save animals

L’Amanda Seyfried from Oh Mama, the second chapter comes out in the US in July 2018, she is not only an expert in the search for lost fathers, but also in the rescue of four-legged friends. In a gala evening held by Guastavino in New York, she was awarded for her commitment to defending the rights of animals. The 32-year-old actress, a mother and wife for a year, is a dog and cat activist. At the evening Save Them All Spotlight AwardLet’s save them all, she met the Chihuahua Buttercup, who is with her in the photos in the gallery below, and she fell in love with him.

She was almost ready to take him home to be with her beloved Finn, a 7-year-old Australian Shepherd who also has a personal Instagram account. Eventually he left Buttercup with his sister Clover so as not to separate the brothers.

Amanda Seyfried works with Best Friends Animal Society, which aims to make the United States a country where no animals are killed by 2025. “To do so – he said, accepting the prize – we have love and the right on our side”. With her there are dozens of other stars in love with animals. You can find them in the gallery above.

