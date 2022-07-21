To earn their degrees, Mexico’s medical students practice “at gunpoint” in remote towns dominated by cartels

To obtain their degree, medical students in Mexico are required to provide their social service in isolated communities in the countryin an effort by the government to improve medical care in these populations.

Nevertheless, as drug cartels and other criminal groups have increased their presence throughout the country, it has become an extremely dangerous practice, in some cases at gunpointaccording to an article published by the Los Angeles Times.

When Alfredo Cortés arrived at a small clinic for his year of community service required of all medical students in Mexicodiscovered that he had no cell phone or internet access, just a radio.

He lived alone in the clinic, a simple house in a rural community in the state of Michoacán where the presence of police officers is not common.

In the early hours of a spring morning in 2020, he was woken up by truck noises and banging on his front door.

Several armed men ordered Cortés to go with them. When he refused, a truck sped away and quickly returned with a man bleeding profusely from his belly. They had shot him.

As Cortes went to work, one of the men pointed a gun at him and yelled, “Save him!”.

The patient needed surgery, but the clinic lacked basic supplies, so all Cortés could do was bandage the wound and warn that if the man did not receive treatment elsewhere, he would die.

“They’re pointing their guns, they’re screaming, there are people communicating on the radio, and you don’t know who,” recalled Cortes, now 26, who later learned the man had survived. “It’s a very tense situation.”

The shooting death of a medical student last week inside the hospital where he worked in the mountains of Durango state sparked protests from medical students across the country.

Some marched in white lab coats and carried signs that read: “We are not your cheap labor” and “No more community service, they are killing us.”

It’s unclear exactly how many students were killed or attacked during their community service, but even university officials have begun to acknowledge that the program has become unsafe.

“This scheme is a total anachronism and must be changed,” said Dr. Luis Carlos Hinojos, director of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua’s medical school.

He said the university has tried to place more students in safer urban locations and relocate those deemed in danger.

After a doctor was shot dead this month in the Bocoyna municipality, which has seen cartel clashes, six students who were to start working there were reassigned.

The government defends the program, which dates back to 1936 and graduates about 18,000 students each year.

Mexico’s Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer told reporters this week that officials would review security conditions, but that community service is an “academic requirement that, in principle, cannot be canceled.”

“It is not advisable to suspend this training process that is so important for doctors,” he said. “We can’t leave out the more remote locations that don’t have conditions that are completely safe.”

In addition, the program has been a crucial source of medical care in rural areas. For every 10,000 people, Mexico has 24 doctors, not far from the 26 in the United States, but they are highly concentrated in the cities.

In May, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the country would fill the gaps by hiring Cuban doctors, prompting criticism that the real issue was security.

Medical school in Mexico begins right after high school and typically lasts six or seven years, the last of which is spent in community service, which may involve doing research or working in clinics. Typically, the government determines what slots are available and lets schools fill them.

Students with the best grades get the first selection of assignments, so those with the lowest averages tend to get the most dangerous jobs.

They sometimes work without supervision or outside contact and live alone in the clinics, problems that students and university officials say have long been recognized but not adequately addressed. Locals tend to view students as doctors in their own right, and that leads to situations where newcomers can draw the ire of the community when a patient cannot be saved.