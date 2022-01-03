To eliminate mold from the walls and the stench of humidity, here is a scented spray to do at home

The house is the environment where we mainly live. Inside, we spend many hours and perform various actions in it. It must therefore be a welcoming and well-kept place.

This is achieved through a choice of comfortable and elegant furniture, as in the case of this soft and warm armchair that is very popular.

But above all through the maintenance of the house, to ensure that it maintains a good state. This is with regard to its structural but also sanitary conditions.

Not infrequently, a rather widespread problem in this sense is the humidity inside the home.

To eliminate the mold from the walls and the stench of humidity, here is a scented spray to do at home.

The condensation

Especially in the autumn-winter period, many are struggling with humidity in the house and the consequent formation of mold on the walls.

A situation that could damage not only the home but also create risks for our health.

Sometimes it could occur due to water infiltration, but most of the time due to condensation. The humidity inside the house, in contact with the cold walls, could in fact condense into droplets of water.

Through our activities we produce a lot of water vapor. Just think of that of wet clothes to dry inside the house. It would be preferable to spread them outside using an ingredient in the wash that prevents them from freezing in the cold period.

In addition to this precaution, the house should always be ventilated to replace the internal air with the external one.

Obviously, to combat humidity, the intervention of an expert is required to identify and fix possible structural problems.

While waiting to get rid of it or after getting rid of it for good, we may need some product to clean up the walls and get rid of the stench.

Often we use preparations with harsh and pungent odors that could annoy our sense of smell.

In fact, among the home remedies there is one that is particularly fragrant.

We will need:

a glass full of water; a glass full of apple cider vinegar; 15 drops of manuka essential oil; 10 drops of cinnamon oil;

In this way we will exploit the disinfectant power of vinegar and in addition cinnamon, which gives a particularly pleasant olfactory aroma.

We mix all the ingredients and put the mixture in a container equipped with a vaporizer. We will have to spray it on our mold and then spread it and act with a sponge to remove it.

We wear protective gloves and goggles, contact with the compound could irritate us. In addition, particular caution should be used if a ladder is to be used.

Of course, although it can give us a hand in cleaning, the preparation is a temporary and superficial solution. However, it will be necessary to take precautions to prevent the formation of condensation and run for cover on certain leaks in the house, to prevent the situation from worsening.

