“To eliminate Real Madrid, it’s not enough just one game”

2022-05-03

Manchester City visit this wednesday real Madrid around the semifinals of the Champions League with a 4-3 lead and will look to seal the ticket to the grand final. Pep Guardiolacoach of the English team, spoke about what it means to play in the Santiago Bernabeuthey also asked him about Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat in the classic against the whites and whether they will make a corridor to Madrid for having been champions over the weekend. Dissatisfied after leaving? “Not really, we were happy to win. To eliminate Madrid we know that we have to play two good games, it’s not enough to just win one or win the first”. See: Real Madrid’s call to face City Barcelona’s 4-0 in the Clásico. Do you take it as a reference? “I didn’t watch the game, I saw the summary and I haven’t seen it much because Benzema didn’t play that day, Ancelotti did something he doesn’t usually do, with Modric… So, it’s not a reference”.

Will there be a corridor to Real Madrid? “Forgiveness? Do aisle us? That’s a UEFA issue.” In addition: Ancelotti announces that he is going to retire after his time with Madrid What does it mean to play at the Bernabéu? “Playing at the Bernabéu is a test and great luck, because it means we are in the semi-finals. But the Bernabéu is a great test to show ourselves”. Congratulations to Ancelotti

“I congratulated him for winning the Spanish league, I did it, I did it last week. I admire him, he has been all over the world, in great football countries and fantastic teams. Always incredibly tough, football is really good. Apart from that, he is an exceptional person. I met him years ago and every time I’m with him he’s calm, he controls his emotions perfectly.” Do City need to play better than in the first leg to get through? “It is likely, yes. We have to be better, but we can play much worse than we played and we can win. We cannot deny that my assessment is correct. Nobody knows. Sometimes you get what you don’t deserve, sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. We have to play incredibly well and win the game.” Also: Spectacular! This will be the new uniforms of the best teams in the world for the 2022-23 season Have you talked to Xavi to get some advice? “We have a good relationship but he has players that I don’t have and I have players that he doesn’t have.” The city experience “Experience… The question is what to learn from experience. You could make the same mistakes. It’s completely different, it’s hard to compare with last season. How will the guys wake up tomorrow, what will their mood be? The fact is that we have been in this situation quite often in recent years, we have been here and we have done well and we know how to handle the situation. But it is not a guarantee of playing well. We know we have to do well and give our best to reach the final”. favourites? “We are two good teams, we saw it a week ago. They are champions in Spain, we are trying to be champions here. I said a week ago that we are in the semifinal to try to be in the second consecutive final”.