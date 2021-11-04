The washing machine is an appliance that we cannot do without at home, especially if we have a lot of clothes to wash and little time available.

This means, in fact, is incredibly comfortable, even if we will have to take proper care of it so that it is always effective at every use.

In addition, it might be useful to know that this ingenious trick that not everyone knows is enough to save on the bill when doing the washing machine.

In case we notice that the washing machine starts to smell, we can easily solve the problem thanks to these simple ingredients that many already have at home.

To eliminate the stench from the washing machine, these 2 sensational ingredients at no cost are enough

Paying the right attention to the washing machine is essential, also because if kept properly clean it will consume less energy and work better.

Sometimes it happens in fact to notice that our laundry, after coming out of the washing machine, does not smell clean, forcing us to wash it again.

Sometimes if our laundry stinks it could be the fault of this common mistake that we all make unknowingly and that it would be useful to correct.

In any case, if the laundry does not smell fresh lately, we will need only one common ingredient in our kitchens: it is white vinegar.

This product is appreciated thanks to its incredible versatility, in fact in addition to its use to season dishes it can help us for various other problems.

In this case we will only have to do an empty washing cycle, pouring a glass of white vinegar into the detergent basket.

The important thing will then be to set a short wash, at high temperatures, which reach at least 60 degrees.

It will be essential to repeat this operation once a month, to always keep the washing machine properly sanitized by eliminating dirt residues.

Together with the vinegar wash, if desired we can also opt for a vacuum wash with a kilo of coarse salt that we will use to fill the basket.

This procedure will be useful for eliminating limescale and dirt that lurk in the basket and in the gaskets; we will have to repeat it every three months.

How to create an anti-odor

Even instead of the softener we can use a detergent made with simple ingredients that we often already have at home.

We proceed by pouring into the basket a teaspoon of baking soda, 100 ml of apple cider vinegar, 5 drops of lavender essential oil, 5 of eucalyptus and 5 of tea tree oil.

The combination of these ingredients will guarantee us a pleasant smell both in the washing machine and on our laundry which, after washing, will have a very fresh fragrance.

