To enjoy your retirement move here: the ranking

THE Villages of the world where the quality of life is very high and you can move there after having entered pension they are many. A special ranking drawn up by the magazine “Travel and Leisure”, however, tells us which are the best 10 and why it is convenient to “move” in these, which are the added values ​​that make them preferable to all the others, taking into consideration various factors such as the climate, natural and artistic elements, tax advantages, the level of the health system, quality and cost of living.

Because Panama is at the top

In first place is Panama, a Central American country, which has become a destination for retirees thanks to its proximity to the United States, its climate and welcoming atmosphere. The cost of living can fit most budgets depending on the location and style of the accommodation. The government has made retirement in Panama especially attractive with the “retiree visa,” a plan that requires retirement income of at least $ 1,000 a month and offers benefits including discounts on a variety of services and a tax exemption on the import of household goods. Panama has a two-tier healthcare system with public and private hospitals, clinics, and doctors, both of which require co-payments for lower-cost services in the public system. Most retirees choose the private system which offers excellent care and facilities at reasonable prices, covered by private or self-paying insurance.

The advantages of Portugal

Without moving too far from Italy, Portugal is the second country in the world and the first in Europe as the most popular retirement destination in recent years: mild climate, wonderful landscapes and welcoming citizens are just some of the reasons. Housing and the general cost of living are reasonable, with variations from city to city. THE costs Lisbon and Porto are around 50% lower than in New York and living in Porto costs slightly less than in Lisbon. Legal residents can enroll in the National Health Service for access to public hospitals and health centers, paying for services in real time: for others, health care is generally covered by private insurance. Retirees must apply at a local consulate for a residence permit valid for five years, after which they will have to apply for a permanent permit upon expiry.

Third place: the Dominican Republic

For a retirement on a tropical island, the Dominican Republic is one of the Latin American countries less expensive for retirees. In Santo Domingo the rent is about 90% lower than in New York and the cost of living is 55% lower. Just two hours from Miami, its location is another advantage for some retirees who purchase private health insurance because it is not allowed in government programs and quality health care in private hospitals is available at reasonable prices. The Dominican Republic offers a retirement visa with a monthly income of at least $ 1,500, a background check, and a birth certificate. Retirees can enter the country on a tourist visa and apply for a longer-lasting visa. Most expats live in the cities of Santo Domingo and Santiago as well as beautiful tourist spots like Punta Cana, Puerto Plata and Boca Chica.

Why go and live in Spain

In fourth place where to spend a happy retirement we find our “cousins” of the Spain: Warm climate, welcoming culture and variety of environments make it a desirable place to retreat. The health system includes public health care for citizens and residents who contribute to social security. Most expats opt for uninsured private health care. For pensioners from countries outside the European Union, a one-year residence visa is generally used with renewals of up to five years. The cost of living varies between major cities in Spain, and settling out of the city is generally more budget-friendly. Groceries and meals outside the excellent Spanish cuisine are generally reasonable.

Fifth in the standings: here is Costa Rica

Let’s go back to Central America and go to Costa Rica, extending from the Caribbean to the Pacific with rainforests, jungles and beaches. Costs vary as much as environments, but in general the cost of living is reasonable. To become a resident you must have a Income Amount monthly of at least one thousand dollars: Funds must be transferred to a Costa Rican bank to be withdrawn for expenses. Healthcare is available through public and private systems: residents have a national health program and the option of private care with expenses that can be self-insured or paid for through a private insurance policy.

Sixth place: there is Malta

Just below Italy, the small island of Malta is made up for almost the 15% by expatriates, mainly from mainland Europe, Australia and the UK. Malta’s attractions include leisure, location, beaches and architectural beauty. The cost of living is only 4% lower than in the US, and housing is about 30% lower. Groceries and restaurant meals are reasonably priced. Private health care is recommended as expats do not have access to national health insurance. To obtain permanent residency, a “self-reliance” visa requires approximately $ 60,000 in assets, proof of medical insurance, and a 15% annual fee. Instead, to have permanent residence, $ 600,000 in assets, government financial contributions and real estate purchases are required.

South America: here is Ecuador

Located in northwestern South America, Ecuador is the gateway to the Galápagos, home to an active volcano and miles of Pacific Ocean coastline. Its low cost of living attracts retirees, especially those who love adventure and appreciate nature. Ecuador uses the US dollar as its currency, and many people in major cities speak English. Healthcare services cost 25% less than in the United States, the quality is high, and care for all citizens and visitors is guaranteed. THE retirees foreigners can join the government system for less than a hundred dollars a month, and for full coverage they can provide proof of private health insurance. Permanent residency visas are available once an individual has lived in Ecuador for at least 21 months on a temporary visa.

Eighth place to live in retirement: Mexico

Mexico’s low cost of living and location attract a large number of retirees from the United States and Canada. Also, as a tourist destination, Mexico is familiar to many visitors who have spent their holidays over the years. The country offers a wide range of places, lifestyles, climates and costs of living, making it the premier retirement destination for Americans who choose to leave the United States. Healthcare is available through two government-run programs that cover low-income residents or require the payment of a premium. Private hospitals and specialists offer low-cost, high-quality care, and many retirees simply pay cash for services or maintain private insurance. Becoming a resident is relatively easy, with income requirements of approximately $ 2,100 per month for temporary residency and $ 2,700 for permanent residency. The bank account requirements are approximately $ 36,000 and $ 149,000, respectively. Temporary residency lasts for up to four years with provisions to be reapplied after that time and applications are processed through the Mexican consulate in the United States (or country of residence).

Ninth place: here is Colombia

This South American country, located on the continent’s northwest coast, offers beaches, rainforest, mountains, and a variety of cities. Colombia has increasingly become a popular tourist destination and many visitors have discovered its attractions as a “retirement home”. The Colombian health system has modern public and private hospitals, with high quality care at affordable prices. The public health plan is available to citizens and holders of national identity cards, including expats, with payment of premiums. Private insurance is also available. To obtain the visa, applicants must demonstrate a minimum monthly income of at least three times the minimum wage in Colombia: currently, the minimum required is $ 750. After five years, retirees can apply for a residence visa. Visa holders can also apply for a foreign identity card that allows access to the healthcare system and other benefits.

Last but not least: the United States

For a pension with stars and stripes, in tenth place in this special ranking is the United States: the cities of the Florida they are the favorite havens for retirees with warm weather, miles of coastline and no state income tax like some of the projects. A variety of cities on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts offer a range of lifestyles and costs, making Florida accessible to most retirement budgets. Retirees who wish to relocate but stay within easy reach find Florida the best option. Across the United States, college towns, ski resorts, and small towns are all desirable options for those who want to spend in peace and enjoy their retirement.