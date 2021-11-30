Health

To ensure a long life for the brain, this aspect that many neglect would be fundamental

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
Among the most aggressive diseases of our century, a place of honor certainly goes to brain diseases. Cognitive decline, memory loss and Alzheimer’s are among the most prevalent threats worldwide.

It is still difficult to say how to prevent these diseases, as they remain partly unknown even to experts. What is known, however, is that lifestyle and the daily actions we decide to take are important to keep the brain active and young.

In particular, to have a healthy and active brain for a long time, one should pay close attention to a problem. In Italy 7 million people suffer from it, but many of them neglect it. Here’s what it is.

Brain health is not just a question of age. Lifestyle, habits and our diet can greatly affect the well-being of our brain. As for nutrition, in fact, here are the foods that would be excellent for the brain because they would ward off Alzheimer’s and senile dementia.

An aspect that we always neglect

In addition to this, however, there are other factors that are important to the brain. One of these would be hearing.

In fact, as Humanitas Research Hospital reports, those with hearing problems risk accelerating cognitive decline by 30-40% more than others.

Science has not yet provided definitive answers regarding this link. Despite this, however, it would be clear that protecting one’s hearing would also be an advantageous choice for the brain. This is why this aspect, which many neglect, would be fundamental to guarantee long life for the brain, but that’s not all.

Another problem that we often do not give weight to

In addition to hearing problems, disturbed sleep and actual insomnia could also accelerate cognitive decline. Furthermore, insomnia would also affect another plague of our day: depression.

In this regard, we underline that, if at 50 we sleep little and badly it could be the fault of this change in our body.

Other factors that would affect brain health

Remember that the habit of smoking would also be an enemy of our cognitive well-being, as well as a sedentary lifestyle and loneliness. These last two problems, in particular, are especially typical of the older age. This is why it is important to try to stimulate our loved ones to communicate as much as possible, to keep the brain as active as possible.

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

