To ensure a long life for the brain, this aspect that many neglect would be fundamental

Among the most aggressive diseases of our century, a place of honor certainly goes to brain diseases. Cognitive decline, memory loss and Alzheimer’s are among the most prevalent threats worldwide.

It is still difficult to say how to prevent these diseases, as they remain partly unknown even to experts. What is known, however, is that lifestyle and the daily actions we decide to take are important to keep the brain active and young.

In particular, to have a healthy and active brain for a long time, one should pay close attention to a problem. In Italy 7 million people suffer from it, but many of them neglect it. Here’s what it is.

Brain health is not just a question of age. Lifestyle, habits and our diet can greatly affect the well-being of our brain. As for nutrition, in fact, here are the foods that would be excellent for the brain because they would ward off Alzheimer’s and senile dementia.

In addition to this, however, there are other factors that are important to the brain. One of these would be hearing.

In fact, as Humanitas Research Hospital reports, those with hearing problems risk accelerating cognitive decline by 30-40% more than others.

Science has not yet provided definitive answers regarding this link. Despite this, however, it would be clear that protecting one’s hearing would also be an advantageous choice for the brain. This is why this aspect, which many neglect, would be fundamental to guarantee long life for the brain, but that’s not all.

In addition to hearing problems, disturbed sleep and actual insomnia could also accelerate cognitive decline. Furthermore, insomnia would also affect another plague of our day: depression.

In this regard, we underline that, if at 50 we sleep little and badly it could be the fault of this change in our body.

Remember that the habit of smoking would also be an enemy of our cognitive well-being, as well as a sedentary lifestyle and loneliness. These last two problems, in particular, are especially typical of the older age. This is why it is important to try to stimulate our loved ones to communicate as much as possible, to keep the brain as active as possible.