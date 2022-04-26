To Europe’s relief, France’s Macron wins

French President Emmanuel Macron handily won a second term on Sunday, drawing relief among allies that the nuclear-armed power will not abruptly change course amid the war in Ukraine from European Union and NATO efforts to punish and contain Russia’s military expansionism.

A second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist saved France and Europe from the seismic upheaval of having incendiary populist Marine Le Pen at the helm, Macron’s second-round presidential challenger who quickly conceded defeat but still thus he obtained his best electoral result. .

Acknowledging that “numerous” voters voted for him simply to keep the fiercely nationalist far-right Le Pen away, Macron vowed to reunite the country that is “full of so many doubts, so many divisions” and work to defuse the anger of the French. . voters who fueled Le Pen’s campaign.

“No one will stand by the wayside,” Macron said in a victory speech against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and a projection of the blue, white and red French tricolor flag. He was cheered by several hundred supporters who gleefully waved French and EU flags.

“We have a lot to do and the war in Ukraine reminds us that we are going through tragic times in which France must make its voice heard,” Macron said.

During her campaign, Le Pen vowed to dilute France’s ties with the 27-nation EU, NATO and Germany, moves that would have shaken Europe’s security architecture as the continent grapples with its worst conflict since World War II. . Le Pen has also spoken out against EU sanctions on Russian energy supplies and faced scrutiny during the campaign for his previous friendship with the Kremlin.

A chorus of European leaders applauded Macron’s victory, as France has played a leading role in international efforts to punish Russia with sanctions and is supplying weapons to Ukraine.

“Democracy wins, Europe wins”, said the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez.

“Together we will move France and Europe forward,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called Macron’s victory “splendid news for all of Europe” and a boost for the EU to “be a protagonist in the greatest challenges of our time, starting with the war in Ukraine.”

Macron won with 58.5% of the vote to Le Pen’s 41.5%, much closer than when they first met in 2017.

Macron is the first French president to win re-election in 20 years, since incumbent Jacques Chirac defeated Le Pen’s father in 2002.

Le Pen called their result “a brilliant victory” and said that “in this defeat, I can’t help but feel a form of hope.”

Breaking the threshold of 40% of the vote is unprecedented for the French extreme right. Le Pen was beaten 66% to 34% by Macron in 2017 and her father got less than 20% against Chirac.

She and far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, one of 10 candidates eliminated in the first round on April 10, rushed ahead of France’s legislative elections in June on Sunday night, urging voters to give them a parliamentary majority to paralyze Macron.

Le Pen’s score this time rewarded her years of efforts to make her far-right politics more palatable to voters. Campaigning hard on cost-of-living issues, he made deep gains among blue-collar voters in disaffected rural communities and former industrial centers.

Jean-Marie Cornic, 78, a Le Pen voter, said he voted for her because he wanted a president who prioritized “our daily life: salaries, taxes, pensions.”

The drop in support for Macron compared to five years ago points to an uphill battle ahead for the president to rally the people behind him in his second term. Many French voters found the 2022 presidential rematch less compelling than in 2017, when Macron was an unknown factor.

Left-wing voters, unable to identify with the centrist president or Le Pen, agonized over Sunday’s election. Some reluctantly flocked to polling stations solely to stop Le Pen, casting sad votes for Macron.

“It was the least bad option,” said Stephanie David, a transportation logistics worker who backed a communist candidate in the first round.

It was an impossible choice for retired Jean-Pierre Roux. Having also voted communist in the first round, on Sunday he tossed an empty envelope into the ballot box, repelled both by Le Pen’s politics and by what he saw as Macron’s arrogance.

“I’m not against his ideas, but I can’t stand the person,” Roux said.

Instead, Marian Arbre, voting in Paris, voted for Macron “to avoid a government that meets fascists, racists.”

“There is a real risk,” the 29-year-old worried.

Macron entered the vote as the firm favourite, but faced a fractured, anxious and tired electorate. The war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic hit Macron’s first term, as did months of violent protests against his economic policies.

Celebrating the victory, Macron acknowledged a debt to voters who helped him get over the line, “not to support the ideas I have, but to block those of the extreme right.”

“I want to thank you and tell you that I am aware that your vote binds me for the coming years,” he said. “I am the custodian of his sense of duty, of his attachment to the Republic.”