To everyone’s surprise, Kanye West’s ex is ending his relationship with Pete Davidson!

Back to square one for Kim Kardashian. According to information from the American media, the star and her darling, Pete Davidson, separated after nine months of relationship. The magazine People mentions as a reason for breaking up, problems of timetables. “They both travel all the time and it was hard”, a source told the magazine. The 28-year-old comedian is currently in Australia filming the Wizardsdirected by David Michôd, while the most famous Kardashian lives in Los Angeles with the four children she had with Kanye West. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends”released another indiscreet in the columns of Page Six. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The 41-year-old reality star and the comedian had met on the set of the show Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Disguised as Jasmine and Aladdin for a sketch, they then exchanged a first kiss in front of the camera before starting a relationship, to everyone’s surprise. Moreover, the ex-husband of Kim K., Ye had very little taste of this love story. Together, the duo had participated in the last edition of the met during which, the mother of Saint, North, Chicago and Psalm had worn the famous dress of Marilyn Monroe.

Among the nearly 80 tattoos he has on his body, Ariana Grande’s ex had paid tribute to his beauty with a famous “my girl is a lawyer” on his shoulder, a KIM on his chest and a Jasmine and Aladdin on the left collarbone.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has reportedly welcomed her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier