to everyone’s surprise, the star actor of Harry Potter admits having had sex with… fans!

This Tuesday, June 28, 2022, viewers of TF1 will be able to (re)discover Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the 5ᵉ part of the saga. Many years after its release, JK Rowling’s essential fiction continues to meet with great international success. For a long time, Daniel Radcliffe played the role of the famous wizard. If on screen, the artist interprets a character ” smooth “in real life, the actor admits to being totally different.

Unvarnished, Daniel Radcliffe has several times delivered on his terrible descent into hell. In particular on his addiction to alcohol that he met in the past. And that’s not all ! Emma Watson’s sidekick also had to do violence to accept this sudden notoriety not without difficulty. Seeing his daily life dissected in the tabloids is not always easy… Quite the contrary.

“I like to appreciate someone before having sex with her…”

But over time, Daniel Radcliffe was able to find a balance. And he very often plays with the paparazzi! On the heart side, the main interested party continues to form a united couple with Erin Darke. Very anxious to preserve their secret garden, the lovebirds rarely appear together to the chagrin of their admirers who dissect all their actions.

But in the columns of DailyMirror, Daniel Radcliffe recently made a shocking revelation. For our colleagues, the actor said he had already had one-night stands with fans… While he was in a relationship. “ I’ve always been very nervous about this groupie thing. I like to appreciate someone before having sex with them. You know, you still talk a bit afterwards, even if it’s just a one-night stand”, confessed Daniel Radcliffe philosophically. Rare secrets that have had the merit of unleashing passions!

