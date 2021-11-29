Kidney disease affects far more people than is thought. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are about 3 million individuals suffering from kidney diseases in Italy. Not to mention the rest of the world, where the total number of stakeholders rises to 500 million.

Age is certainly a phenomenon that affects the problem. However, kidney failure could also be the result of other diseases, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Beware of these risk factors

To prevent kidney disease, it is important to follow a healthy lifestyle by eliminating bad behaviors. For example, it will be good to avoid smoking, alcohol, excessive consumption of salt and a sedentary lifestyle, remembering to carry out regular physical activity. In addition to this, however, it is also important to take care of one’s diet.

In this sense, nature provides us with some valuable aids. In fact, there is a plant that would have very positive effects on our kidneys and urinary tract, but not only. This plant would also have remineralizing properties, which would help bones and teeth. Here is what plant we are talking about.

To extend the life of the kidneys and avoid the risk of stones, this little-known plant could be useful

Unexpectedly, plants could come in handy for unthinkable functions. Not only do they beautify the home, but sometimes they have hidden properties that can really come in handy in everyday life.

Just think that we can find a concentrate of vitamin C, calcium and fiber in this warm autumn herbal tea based on this plant.

To help the kidneys, however, we may find horsetail useful. Perhaps few know it, but the beneficial effects that would derive from the consumption of horsetail would really be many. First of all, its diuretic capacity, which would help the kidneys and the urinary tract, but not only.

It would also help bones and teeth

Among its virtues, horsetail also boasts remineralizing properties. As reported by Humanitas Research Hospital, these would be useful because they would help the well-being of bones, teeth, but also nails and hair.

In this regard, we remind you that these foods that reduce inflammation would be a great help against bone pain.

Possible benefits also on the kidneys and urinary tract

Consuming horsetail would help the kidneys to increase the elimination of water and, in this way, would help the entire urinary tract. In addition, horsetail also has anti-inflammatory properties, so it could be useful in case of infections or in case of stones. This is why this little-known plant could be useful to extend the life of the kidneys and avoid the risk of stones.

We remind you, however, that this information does not replace the advice of a specialist. For information regarding our health or our diet it is always good to rely on your doctor who will be able to give the most correct advice.