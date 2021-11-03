Sleeping properly is essential for our well-being. Perhaps few people know it, but quality rest affects our health in many ways.

A good night’s sleep is one of the best beauty treatments we could ever undergo in a lifetime. Sleep, in fact, affects the beauty of our skin, brain and concentration, stress, our mood and even weight gain. The problem is, sleeping well sometimes seems like a mission impossible.

It mostly happens with increasing age. In this regard, in fact, we have already clarified that if at 50 we sleep little and badly it could be the fault of this change in our body.

Fortunately, however, there are completely natural remedies that can help us improve the problem. These are grandma’s methods, completely natural and very effective. Here’s what it is.

To fall asleep deeply in a few minutes without waking up constantly, you should use this product that many have in the bathroom

When we sleep badly, we get up more tired than when we went to bed. Unfortunately, it is never easy to solve the problem and, often, people resort to medicines and pills to improve the situation.

The first thing to know is that, to sleep better, you have to pay attention to these 2 details in the house that we always underestimate.

Plus, there is a totally natural way to really fall asleep in no time. At the base of this method there is a solution that many of us already have in the bathroom: these are essential oils. These natural solutions have a very good scent and would even have a relaxing power.

Let’s find out which ones are the best for sleeping.

A wonderful scent that reduces stress

The first useful essential oil in this case is that of ylang-ylang. It comes from a tree native to Indonesia and would have sedative effects that would relax anyone, removing stress and anxiety. Used with a diffuser, it will give your home a fantastic floral scent.

The power of chamomile

Chamomile is known to everyone for its relaxing power and in fact it is particularly suitable in case of stress and insomnia. In fact, popular belief has it that the ideal way to relax is a warm chamomile, especially in the evening before falling asleep.

The relaxing effects of chamomile would also be demonstrated by several laboratory studies.

A very effective relaxant

We are talking about valerian. Also in this case we are faced with a remedy that could reconcile our sleep in a few minutes. Valerian would improve sleep even for those who do not have particular problems falling asleep. This is why to fall asleep deeply in a few minutes without constantly waking up you need to use this product that many have in the bathroom.

How to use them

To make the most of the potential of essential oils, just use a diffuser. Alternatively, we can also apply them on the skin, for example by mixing them with a cream or oil.

Before doing so, we always ask for advice from an expert. In this case, however, we must be sure not to suffer from any allergies or skin hypersensitivity.