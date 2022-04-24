Depression is serious business. Indeed, very serious. It is a real psychiatric pathology and as such it must be treated. Getting out of it isn’t as easy as drinking a glass of water. Precisely for this reason, adopting life behaviors that can avoid it is a good strategy to keep problems away.

A recently published study indicates that to combat and ward off depression one can work on one’s habits or possibly keep them. To understand what is being referred to, it is good to follow the different steps that explain the content of the in-depth study.

Recent research has shown how to get benefits

The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (Jama Network) and is entitled: Association between physical activity and risk of depression.

Data from other research was analyzed and this led to work on a sample of 190,000 people. Again, emphasis was placed on the importance of not being sedentary.

In fact, the greatest benefits, to combat and ward off depression, were able to draw those who passed from inactivity to activity. Therefore, it often takes very little to make a difference. But there are other facts to consider.

To fight and ward off depression, here’s what you should do every day and make it a good habit

In fact, it has been found that 2 and a half hours of brisk walking per week carry a 25% lower risk of depression. With a commitment equal to half the time, however, it goes down to 18%.

This study has led to highlight how even small volumes of physical activity may be enough to fight and ward off depression. The message is to be sent above all to those who have sedentary habits. They should try to be a little more dynamic to avert the risks.

The conclusions of the research read that 1 in 9 cases of depression could have been avoided if everyone in the population had performed 2 and a half hours of brisk walking a week. It is, among other things, the duration of aerobic activity at moderate levels that the CDCs recommend, together with a workout that involves all the different parts of the muscular system twice a week.

And, beyond what can be deduced from this last study, it is quite clear that, without any contraindications, choosing to do physical activity represents one of the best safeguards that a human being can put in place to protect their well-being.

