There are particular moments in life that make us nervous and in the evening it is really difficult to fall asleep. So, irritability and fatigue mix together giving life to a mix that disturbs our nights, but also the concentration in the morning.

In the long run, this condition could become a real pathology and you need to intervene by asking your doctor for help. Certain emotional states, in fact, could be an alarm bell to detect certain disturbances.

When it depends on our mind, there would be behaviors that could favor a certain quality of sleep. First of all we should try to regularize the times we go to bed and wake up, it would be better to always do it at the same times.

Another possible positive factor is not to abuse or avoid alcohol and smoking before bed, because they are stimulants. We do not prepare too heavy dinners in the evening and create a relaxing atmosphere in the bedroom.

To fight insomnia and stress and relieve anxiety in a natural way, here’s how to relax with a hot herbal tea

If we are in bed but cannot sleep, it would probably be more useful to get up and do something. We could also take a pen and paper to write down everything that ails us and try to find a practical solution to our problem.

Activities like reading a good book or listening to soft music are great for calming down and taking a nap.

Certain drinks are also good for finding some relief, especially if they contain calming herbs and plants. Instead of buying them already made, it might be an idea to make them at home, without adding additional elements.

In fact, to fight insomnia and stress and relieve anxiety in a natural way, here’s how to relax with a hot herbal tea that is not the usual chamomile. Some ingredients found in nature could provide various kinds of positive effects.

Among the various species, lavender and lemon balm stand out for these qualities. They belong to the Lamiaceae family, rich in vitamins, they would be useful elements to counter anxiety and restlessness. Passionflower is also a plant that represents a possible remedy, it promotes sleep and would remove anxiety and stress.

Before preparing an infusion with these 3 plants, make sure you are not allergic, do not suffer from certain diseases and do not use certain drugs.

Recipe

In herbal medicine or in specialized shops it is possible to buy these products individually, already dried and ready to use. To prepare a cup you will need:

a) 30 grams of lavender;

b) 30 gr of passionflower;

c) 30 grams of lemon balm.

We boil 300 ml of water in a saucepan, then we can pour the mix of herbs, insert a lid and let everything rest for about 8 minutes. All that remains is to filter the ingredients with a simple strainer, so we can drink the infusion while still hot, add honey or stevia to sweeten the flavor a little.