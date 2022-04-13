To fight prostate and ovarian cancer without surgery and chemotherapy we could use this new drug

Among men over the age of 50, prostate cancer accounts for about 20% of all diagnosed cancers. In 2020, AIOM registered 36,000 new cases of this pathology. In fact, in Italy and in industrialized countries in general, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. The prostate is a small gland, male only, which is part of the genital system. It is located under the bladder, near the rectum within the pelvis.

It is usually small in size, but over time it can grow larger and cause a number of complications, such as urinary disorders. Prostate cancer usually develops over time and without symptoms. When symptoms appear, they are more similar to those of benign prostatic hyperplasia than to those typical of cancer. So unfortunately, ovarian cancer is one of the most prevalent among women speculate. It ranks 10th in incidence among this type of disease. On the sides of the uterus, always inside the pelvis, we have two small organs, the ovaries. These are used to collect the eggs necessary for reproduction.

Few people know that it would be possible to resort to drugs to fight prostate and ovarian cancer. To treat these pathologies, surgery is normally used, and then surgery, or radiotherapy. Doctors may choose a hormone therapy approach. In fact, prostate cancer needs the effect of testosterone to grow.

These hormonal drugs would try to decrease the effect of testosterone and thus the expansion of the tumor. However, if the body begins to become resistant to this type of approach, it is called castration resistant prostate cancer. In ovarian cancer, surgery is usually used, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy. At this point it is possible, for both diseases, to use the new drug recently discovered by scientists and approved by AIFA, it is olaparib. This would be able to select the cells to act on, affecting those that have mutations in the BRCA-type genes and recombination defects.

In prostate cancer it would act after resistance to hormonal drugs. While in ovarian cancer, together with bevacizumab, in the treatment after surgery and radiotherapy. According to studies, this drug could help improve the long-term life of patients. Therefore, it seems like good news that certainly needs more in-depth and accurate studies.

