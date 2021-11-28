With the arrival of the cold, the classic seasonal ailments such as colds and flu do not take long to arrive. This is why to help our immune defenses it would be advisable to provide the body with the right amount of vitamin C. The recipe we present today is really rich in it as the protagonists are fennel and oranges. These will be accompanied by the nutrient of omega-3 rich salmon and antioxidant source olives.

The preparation is immediate, simple, low cost but with a unique and surprising taste, excellent for a flying lunch or a light dinner.





Feast of health

For this very fast dish we will need:

Fennel;

Oranges

Black olives;

Salmon;

Olive oil;

Salt;

Let’s start by cleaning the various ingredients starting with the fennel. After having washed it carefully, place it on a cutting board and remove the tops with a knife. The small green beards that we get can be preserved and chopped together with salt to make an aromatic salt. At this point we remove the lower part and the harder outer leaves and immerse everything in water and lemon to keep the color alive.

Next, we will have to “peel” the oranges. This means that with the help of a knife we ​​will have to remove the orange peel to keep only the pulp that we will make into cubes.

To fill up on vitamin C and omega 3, let’s not miss this very simple recipe

Once this is done, we will dedicate ourselves to our salmon to which we will have to remove the internal bones. If this turns out to be a complex step, we can safely ask the fish shop to remove them for us. Once cleaned, we can choose the shape we prefer most for the salmon, be it cubes or strips. Finally, if we have pickled olives available, they will need to be rinsed to remove the acrid taste.

So all that remains is to slice the fennel and assemble this splendid, very quick salad to be dressed with oil and a little salt.

A tasty but at the same time healthy dish that lends itself as a side dish but also as a delicious appetizer of great taste.

Finally, to enrich everything and make it even more delicious, we could add sunflower seeds, almonds or walnuts as a crunchy note. So, not only to make a great impression but to fill up on vitamin C and omega 3 let’s not miss this very simple recipe.

Deepening

This masterpiece of French cuisine will carry us through the winter because it is so easy and cheap