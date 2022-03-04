To forget about Solari, Bielsa’s ‘son’ who would come to America for 60 million pesos

Bielsa’s son who asks for 60 million pesos to direct America and make Solari forget

March 03, 2022 05:30 a.m.

With the output of Santiago Solari the Americathe sports president of the club, Santiago Bathsacknowledged that they are looking for a strategist who is proven and has success with other teams.

More news from America:

He got tired of Solari, he leaves America and Cruz Azul is already probing him as a reinforcement

In that sense, one of the candidates is Hernan Crespoformer Argentine player who was favorite player of Marcelo Bielsa and who inspired him to be a coach, is now a free agent after passing through the Sao Paulo.

In Argentina he achieved South American Cup with the club Defense and Justice. Yes OK Hernan Crespo was in negotiations with the Colombian club National Athletic, everything stopped, according to Argentine media explain before the offer of America.

How much does Hernán Crespo ask to get to America?

According to the W Sports report, Hernan Crespo would have asked Atlético Nacional for 3 million dollars, that is, close to 60 million pesosthe same amount that America could pay him if they want him to come as their coach.

More news from America:

Solari did not win anything with America, he charged 50 million pesos and the luxury he takes from Coapa