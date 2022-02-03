For a long and peaceful existence, physical well-being is essential, which can be achieved thanks to an active lifestyle and a correct diet. The secret to a correct, varied and balanced diet is to follow the seasonality of products, in order to guarantee fresh and genuine products on the table. In fact, Mother Nature, for every season of the year, offers us foods capable of providing all the micro and macronutrients that our body needs. A classic example would be grapefruit which has the ability to help cleanse the liver and limit cholesterol. But, in addition to nutrition and physical activity, it is important, especially after passing a certain age threshold, to follow routine checks and blood tests. In this way we could keep blood values, such as blood sugar and cholesterol, under control.

However, in order to free us from fat and protect the pancreas, triglycerides should not exceed this danger threshold. In fact, like cholesterol and blood sugar, it is also necessary to keep the triglyceride values ​​under control, which are important for cardiovascular health and more. In particular, very high values ​​of triglycerides, i.e. higher than 1000 mg / dl, there is a risk of pancreatitis.

To free us from fats and protect the pancreas, here is the triglyceride value not to be exceeded at any age

Triglycerides are the fats present in the body, most of them are introduced with food and represent the main energy reserve for the body. Furthermore, they act as a protective barrier against heat dispersion at low temperatures. Excess triglycerides increases the risk of developing not only cardiovascular, but also liver and pancreas diseases.

With triglyceride values ​​above normal values, i.e. equal to or greater than 130 mg / dl, the risk of cardiovascular disease increases. While with very high values, i.e. higher than 1000 mg / dl, there is a risk, in children and adults, of acute pancreatitis. The latter is an inflammation of the pancreas and surrounding tissues that appears suddenly and can be mild or severe. The most common complaints are sudden intense abdominal pain radiating to the back, nausea and vomiting. In such cases it is necessary to intervene quickly with treatments that bring these values ​​back to normal.

Therefore, it is essential for our well-being to check the triglycerides as well as the cholesterol values. If the latter exceed the normal values, 150 mg / dl, it will be necessary to change your diet and lifestyle. Eating healthily and exercising regularly could prevent and bring triglyceride values ​​back to normal.

