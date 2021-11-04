To Gal Gadot the role of the Evil Witch in the new live action on Snow White • Universal Movies

The very hot actress Gal Gadot she got the role of the famous Evil witch in the new live action dedicated to the myth of snow-white.

After leaving the red carpet of Red Notice (practically a few hours ago), the beautiful Gal Gadot she will play the role of one of the worst witches in children’s fairy tales. The actress will flank Rachel Zegler who has long since obtained the role of snow-white. The new live action will be directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man), under the production supervision of the Hollywood veteran Marc Platt. Shooting for the film is expected to start over the next year.

More details on the new live action adaptation are missing, but at the moment it is certain that the production will be able to count on new original songs created by Benj Pasek And Justin Paul, already authors of hits such as La La Land, The Greatest Showman And Dear Evan Hansen.

In the recent past, the cult of animation has been adapted to the big screen in live action on two occasions, namely with Snow White and the Hunter (and its sequel) and snow-white, in the two different incarnations the Evil witch was interpreted by respectively Charlize Theron And Julia Roberts.