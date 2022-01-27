The winter season brings cold and ailments with it. Having a congested nose, struggling to breathe and sleeping peacefully are just some of the discomforts experienced when the flu takes over. There are several measures to try to prevent a cold, although a simple gust of wind or close contact with a sick person is enough and you find yourself clogged, sore and exhausted.

In these cases, there are a number of drugs that can help fight the consequences of a cold. However, if you want to opt for something natural to decongest the respiratory tract, as always, mother nature comes to our rescue.

Tips for dealing with a cold

When you are under the influence, it is important to eat right in the first place. In fact, feeding properly is essential to regain strength and give the body the nutrients it needs: a good hot chicken broth has always been an excellent expedient in this regard. Also be careful not to forget to drink plenty of water to promote hydration.

Another precaution to avoid prolonging the time of a cold and avoiding contagions is to immediately throw away the handkerchief in which you sneeze or blow your nose. This way you avoid coming into constant contact with germs and bacteria.

If you find it hard to rest due to a stuffy nose, adding a pillow under your head could bring immediate relief.

To get rid of a stuffy and runny nose, here is a DIY natural remedy that will help you get a good night’s sleep

As mentioned before, there are totally natural solutions that, while they do not speed up the healing process, could help you feel better if you have a cold. These are substances that could alleviate symptoms, give relaxation and spread pleasant aromas throughout the environment.

To get rid of a stuffy and dripping nose, here is a precious balm to massage on the chest.

The essential ingredients are shea butter, nourishing and moisturizing, and beeswax, emollient and protective: a perfect base for the preparation of the ointment. To complete and enrich the balm with all the features useful for decongesting the nose, the essential oil of mentha spicata must be added.

Mentha spicata has mucolytic and anti-inflammatory properties, in fact it could be useful in case of respiratory problems and accumulation of phlegm. It is an analgesic, excellent against headaches or in case of contractures related to stress and nervous tension. Furthermore, thanks to menthol, it refreshes and relaxes in situations of fatigue.

The dosage for making the compound is:

7 tablespoons of shea butter or coconut fat;

2 teaspoons of beeswax;

15 drops of essential oil of mentha spicata (spearmint).

Preparation is simple. Just melt the butter or wax in a double boiler until you get a liquid mixture, add the essential oil and mix. At this point, pour into an airtight container and allow to cool. Avoid use on children unless after consulting the pediatrician.

All that remains is to spread it on the chest and back before going to bed and sleep peacefully. So, to get rid of a stuffy and runny nose, here is a DIY natural remedy that will help you sleep peacefully at night.