Physical exercise more and more in front of a monitor, due to Covid. The gyms, in these two years, have suffered a lot from the pandemic. Courses carried out in fits and starts, suspensions, returns, new closures, restarts, new stops. It is difficult to have continuity in this way. If distance learning was the answer of the schools, in equal measure the gyms did, offering many online courses. Sociality is lost, comfort and time savings are gained, although many people do not feel stimulated by a lack of human contact. Tutorials with physical exercises on Youtube or other platforms can be found galore. The combination of these problems discourages many to follow the courses.

Yet the need to stay fit is always present. Not only for an aesthetic factor, but also to guarantee benefits to your body. Today we are going to propose some exercises that will help our abs and, consequently, discourage belly growth. Obviously, if combined with a healthy and balanced diet and an appropriate lifestyle.

To get rid of belly fat and have a perfect physique, 5 minutes a day and these exercises might be enough

5 minutes a day, a few simple exercises. Let’s see which ones. The first is that of the dead insect. Macabre as a name, but very effective. It is called this because you have to lie on your stomach, with your arms stretched along your body and your legs bent at 90 degrees with respect to your torso. In practice we have to draw a sort of L. Then, we will raise the arms, parallel to the legs and from the L we obtain a U. At that point, we will extend the right arm and the opposite leg, that is the left. Then we will return to the U position and do the same with the left arm and right leg. Ten times for each pair of limbs. To do this, neither the hand nor the foot must touch the ground when they come down, but remain slightly raised.

Side walk in plank

After thirty seconds of recovery, we proceed with the second exercise. Side walk in plank. The classic position, those of the common push-ups, with arms that support the body and the tips of the feet attached to the ground. We will form the classic right triangle of the plank position. Then, we will start the side walk, moving the arms and, consequently, the whole body, first to the left, then returning to the starting position, then going to the right. To do this, we will have to slightly lift the whole body on one side and then on the other, with controlled movements, without ever losing the position. Again, ten times to the left and ten times to the right.

The crab

Thirty seconds of recovery and then we move on to the crab. We form an M with our body. We sit with our arms outstretched behind our torso and hands attached to the ground, facing the back, and knees bent. We lift our butt off the floor, supporting the effort with our hands and feet, then comes the hard part. In this suspended position, our right arm extends to go and take the foot of the left leg that we will have extended. It is an exercise that requires strength in the arms and balance. It may not seem simple at first, but it is very effective for the whole body. In this case, it is recommended to start with three or five movements per side.

So, to eliminate belly fat and have a perfect physique, 5 minutes a day could be enough and these exercises: three are more than enough if done right. In this way, we will develop both the abdominal muscles and those of the arms and buttocks.