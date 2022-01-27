One of the biggest worries of most people is to lose clarity as they age. The passing of time, unfortunately, puts us in front of situations which, by now, seem to become more and more widespread.

We are talking, for example, of the cases of dementia and Alzheimer’s, now on an exponential increase especially in recent years.

For this reason, it is important to start controlling and taking care of your body from a young age. Undoubtedly, one of the best ways to do this is to take care of your diet.

The new scientific discoveries, in fact, highlight various advantages of foods and you only have to choose the best ones. An example is this food which would be very good for the brain, because it would protect the brain from dementia.

To have a clear brain and avoid dementia we should try this drink that could protect against aging

Natural drinks can be really beneficial for our body. This is the case, for example, of this particular tea which, according to science, would reduce the risk of diabetes and improve digestion.

In addition to this, there is also another drink that would be good for the brain, the cardiovascular system, the bones, and more. This is white tea.

The finest among teas

This tea is considered very valuable because, thanks to its characteristics, it would be particularly good for our body. It would be rich above all in antioxidants, which would protect cells from the damage of time.

In addition, white tea contains polyphenols, which would protect the brain from aging, but also from dementia. That’s why to have a clear brain and avoid dementia we should try this drink that could protect against aging.

In addition, these components would also have positive effects on teeth, bones and skin. What’s more, the antioxidant substances present in this drink would also be good for the cardiovascular system. This is because, as reported by Humanitas Research Hospital, they would be able to prevent diseases such as atherosclerosis and hypertension.

A truly surprising curiosity about white tea

Many people wonder where the name of this tea comes from. It is very simple: this name derives from the fact that white tea, in fact, is produced separately from leaves covered with a light white down. These leaves, during the processing of the tea, will be handled with extreme care.

A peculiarity about white tea that only a few know about

There is a particular type of white tea, called “Pai Mu Than”. Legend has it that this was the name of a beautiful courtesan, seducing and bewitching, just like this tea. Even today, in fact, white tea is considered a tea for aristocrats and connoisseurs.