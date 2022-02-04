Even if we are in the middle of winter and the cold forces us to wear endless layers of sweaters and jackets, we always hope to be able to eliminate our excess rolls on the stomach.

Spring is not far off and it would be nice to wear tighter clothes, without having to be ashamed. If we start now to think about disposing of a few centimeters in the waistline, it will be easier to achieve more lasting results over time.

Because to slim the stomach and hips it is necessary to combine a healthy diet with healthy rules and a workout suited to our needs.

Especially after the age of 40 it is a bit more complicated to flatten the abdomen, but not impossible. With a certain consistency, we will probably be able to tone and decrease fat mass.

To have a flat and defined stomach and get a lean physique, as well as herbal teas and vegetables, here are 3 toning exercises

To counteract the life-saving effect it takes time and it is essential to feel motivated and find the right concentration, as the saying goes “to want is power”.

So, first of all, we should ask a nutritionist for the diet that matches our lifestyle.

We can then help deflate the stomach with natural herbal teas, using fennel, ginger, mint, apple, licorice. All substances that could facilitate the escape of gas and digestion, also favoring a more sculpted abdomen.

Certain seasonal vegetables may also be effective in reaching the goal, such as artichokes, beets, Brussels sprouts, squash and celery.

These are good foods but above all suitable for regaining well-being and counteracting heaviness and swelling. However, without movement and continuous exercise, we will not be able to have the physique we want.

To have a flat and defined stomach, for example, we will have to train the central abdominals, through crunches in all its forms. Then the classic ones, inverse, side and booklet, which always take place seated on the ground. We do not overdo the series if we are not trained and start little by little.

The boat exercise, or “navasana”, consists in maintaining a V-position for a few seconds. Sitting on the ground, we raise our legs, keeping them straight, and we slightly stretch our backs back.

Another technique

We also do some torso twisting movements to tone the abdominal muscles and reduce the waist.

Standing, with the legs slightly apart or sitting, always with the back straight, we take a broom stick behind the neck at shoulder height. Then we practice torso twists, including lateral ones.

We do 15 repetitions 3 times with the appropriate breaks.

Before doing our training, remember to do before and after a few minutes of warming up and finally stretching, to avoid injuries.