Those with a slightly rounder face, with full cheeks or more pronounced jaws, generally try to minimize the impression of fullness. To do this, one of the most common techniques is that of conturing, that is, using the foundation to shade the sides of the face. But we can get the same effect even without makeup.

To have a leaner and more beautiful face we choose these practical and elegant cuts like the stars. Indeed, observing celebrities with a full face gives us a very clear idea of ​​the hairstyles and cuts best suited to refine this part of the body.

To have a leaner and more beautiful face we choose these practical and elegant cuts like the stars

There are several cuts that perfectly suit full cheeks and prominent jaws. They all have two main factors in common, both with the same goal. In fact, you need cuts that volumize the top of the head or the hair below the chin. In this way the optical effect will be that of lengthening the face, without going to enlarge it. Instead, we will get the opposite effect by applying volume to the sides of the head. For this reason, scaled cuts, not symmetrical and without bangs, are preferred.

A perfect example is the layered long bob. The hair arrives slightly above the shoulders, with the scaled lengths, but avoiding exaggeration so as not to create the mushroom effect. This style goes perfectly with a disheveled effect that gives movement and hides the details of the face that are less welcome to us. Clearly, to avoid widening the face, this cut is more suitable for those with straight or wavy hair.

Even those with curly hair, on the other hand, can opt for a long or extra short cut. These are therefore two options suitable for all. The principles are the same as the long bob, therefore preferring a scaled cut and volume only under the chin. In addition, it would be better to position the hair distribution line slightly offset from the center. In this case, we can also play more with the hairstyles, trying a high ponytail and creating volume at the top of the head. This little trick will manage to make your face thinner. Another advantage is that in this way the neck is also revealed, making it immediately more slender.

Yes to short looks even for a round face

Thus we come to short cuts, which are often considered taboos for those with a rounder face. There are actually several stars who sport them, such as Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence. In fact, in this way the neck remains completely uncovered and the hair on the sides of the head is so short that it does not add volume. The real trick, however, is all in the tuft. In fact, an important and full-bodied side tuft manages to distract from the fullness of the face by lengthening its profile.

As for the shade of the hair, on the other hand, we will have a more slender and young face thanks to this natural but fashionable color at 20 as well as at 50 years.