To have Snoop Dogg featuring, it’s “250,000 dollars a verse”

Oh yes anyway. We’re going to have to bank to afford a couplet of Snoop Dogg. The Doggfather has revealed his prices, if we want to have him in feat. And obviously if you want it in the clip, you still have to stretch out a few more tickets. The worst part is that it is far from the most expensive.

$250,000 so. “That’s the price for a classic 16-bar specifies Snoop, new owner of Death Row, when he is invited in the Full Send Podcast. And when it comes time to shoot the clip, I ask for another $250,000. And for that, you only have one hour so better not waste time. Start shooting fast!” In short, “Drop it like it’s hot”. See instead:

It may seem disproportionate, but it takes more to put off the rap game – and even the pop game. Indeed Snoop Dogg, thanks to his stature and his past glories, is one of the most requested. He has more than a thousand collaborations to his credit: feats from Pharrell Williams to Kendrick Lamar, via Katy Perry, Mariah Carey… But also Jamel Debbouze or Jean Roch (no, we don’t forget this kind of things).

Up next: Snoop Dogg has confirmed a collab with the Korean Tidal Wave BTS. If such a figure -250,000 tickets for a verse- may seem crazy, many artists are even stronger. Nicki Minaj, for example, takes $500,000 to sing on one of your tracks, a verse of YoungBoy Never Broke Again would cost around $300,000, the same for DaBaby… And Jay‑Z would apparently be completely unaffordable. In comparison, a verse of Snoop at “only” 250,000 dollars, that’s vaaaaa. Maybe not that expensive after all.

