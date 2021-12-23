to Hector the second giant of Courchevel, Bassino is on the podium

The Swede returns to success after seven years, the Cuneo-based finishes third behind Mikaela Shiffrin. Out Brignone

The second giant of Courchevel (France), valid for the world Cup of alpine skiing, sees the success of Sara Hector: after seven years the last time, the Swede regains the victory by closing overall in 2: 13.03. Mikaela Shiffrin only touches an encore after yesterday’s success and is second only 35 cents from first place. Good Marta Bassino, third (+0.60), who overtakes Tessa Worley in the second heat. Outside Federica Brignone.

The 18th career podium for Marta Bassino arrives on the track called Emile-Allais. The first of the season for the Cuneo woman, who came within 60 cents of the victory. It was really needed after two consecutive giant leaps that threatened to discourage her, with Tessa Worley being ousted from third position (France still without podiums this season in the women’s sector). In one race, the second giant from Courchevel, in France, in which Bassino really attacks only in the final part of the second heat. Previously, in fact, he had adopted a very conservative approach: first two intermediates so-so, then it goes away in progression.

Already in Lienz, after Christmas, he will be able to raise the bar. Different speech instead for Federica Brignone, who slipped after losing the ideal line on the wall. He had a 29 cent lead in the first intermediate. To win the race is Sara Hector: the Swede returns to success after seven years from the last time (giant of Kuehtai in 2014). The time of 2: 13.03 allows her to beat Mikaela Shiffrin by 35 cents, who runs away in the general classification and flies to 750 points; +115 on Sofia Goggia who had gone out in the first heat. In the next six races there are 4 slalom and 2 giants scheduled: it is therefore highly probable that the American will dig the decisive furrow.