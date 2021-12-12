Arriving in December for the holidays in shape may not be easy. Let’s imagine being able to wear our best suit, showing off our physique to friends and relatives. Many times, however, between a hunger attack and a greedy cuddle, we find ourselves already swollen before the Christmas tables. It would be better to first maintain a more balanced diet, and then be able to afford a few more whims.

It is not just an aesthetic question, taking care of your body is important to make our body work better and not weigh it down. This does not mean giving up good traditional dishes, but adjusting the food at the table, without bingeing, at least before the 24th.

After the holidays we will be able to recover with more physical exercise, enjoying a natural herbal tea with a sweet flavor that would help purify the liver on cold winter evenings. In the meantime, however, we will be able to create tasty and seasonal dishes with some foods.

To help cleanse the liver and promote a naturally deflated tummy, here are 3 delicious ingredients

It is well known that frying and excessive fats should be limited, also in order not to have that annoying sensation in the abdomen that is about to explode. The causes could be many and of various kinds, but if it is just a question of nutrition, we will be able to prefer more suitable vegetables or foods.

The eating style could also positively affect the functioning of our intestines, preventing our liver from accumulating too much fat. However, we must not give up the pleasures of the table. In fact, to help cleanse the liver and promote a naturally deflated tummy, here are the 3 delicious ingredients.

The first is certainly the artichoke, the absolute protagonist of the winter season. While it seems like a challenge to clean it and prevent it from blackening, it’s not that complicated.

It is a low-calorie vegetable, about 47 calories per 100 grams, it contains a large amount of vitamins, groups A, C, E, K, mineral salts, alpha carotene, fiber. For these reasons it appears to be an ally of the intestine, an excellent antioxidant and would regulate metabolism. In addition, it could also keep bones, brain, and cardiovascular system healthy.

Fennel and kefir

In addition to the artichoke, fennel is also low-calorie and has useful properties to promote a correct metabolism. Even in the form of herbal tea or eaten raw it could help us feel less bloated and digest lunch or dinner better.

For breakfast, instead of the classic milk, we could also try kefir, a Caucasian drink that contains lactic ferments and yeasts.

It is much more digestible than milk, which is why it promotes a regular bowel movement, the health of the intestinal flora and reduces gas. Additionally, it is a notable source of vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, and probiotic microorganisms that could help keep the liver healthy.