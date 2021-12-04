The Christmas holidays are imminent and our energies are already projected to the holidays, where we can finally relax but also eat. Usually in January many will find themselves with a few extra pounds to dispose of. Perhaps, however, it would be better to arrive at the dinners already deflated, trying some exercises that should burn calories and strengthen the muscles.

And if we could get a flat stomach and steel abs without tools, it would be perfect for wearing tighter clothes. In fact, maintaining a well-shaped abdomen, toned muscles, to avoid the flabby effect is the goal of many.

With a little good will and by carving out a few minutes a day, we will be able to obtain results in a short time. The secret is often not to give up but to insist and not give up in the face of fatigue and sweat, as well as combining a balanced diet, of course.

After the first few weeks we will probably feel the need to train, because it will make us feel better. In addition, we always monitor our sugar and fat intake and drink plenty of water.

To help increase muscle mass and have a flat stomach these simple exercises would suffice

To have firm muscles in your body, you need to stimulate them with various types of training and repetitions. Only when we are more experienced, at a later time, will we also be able to decrease recovery times.

If we have no problem that could interfere with the exercises, after a warm-up phase, we can start training in a corner of the house.

It is good to warm up all the muscles, even keeping the arms open and drawing small circles, first in one direction and then in the other. For the legs, then, we do skip, or run in place with knees to chest, for at least 30 seconds. Even small jumps with the leg, and then with the other, can prepare us better for the exercises.

We will then be able to perform planks, even lateral ones, which involve all the muscles, toning them and stimulating a flat stomach, as we dream. In addition to the traditional one and the side one, we do the asymmetrical one, that is, we stretch one arm and the opposite leg.

Crunch

All types of crunches are also useful for thinning the waist and keeping muscles in good shape. We could do the side standing ones. Legs slightly apart, hands behind the neck and, adjusting the breathing, we tilt the torso and bend one knee at a time towards the elbow.

The reverse one will be able to do it lying down, on the mat, straight legs slightly open and back totally adherent to the ground. We keep our hands along the body and raise our legs high. We can also keep our hands behind, clinging to a chair or the base of the sofa. We will have to do at least 3 sets of 10 for all exercises, with small rest breaks.

