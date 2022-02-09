When something bad or serious happens, we often think back to the past. You regret some wrong choices and wonder if things could have gone differently.

This also affects your health, because any lifestyle choice could affect you positively or negatively. Some factors cannot be controlled, while others should be considered for proper prevention, especially with advancing age.

Doing specific exercises for the mind every day, for example, would help prevent dementia, one of the leading causes of disability in old age. Particularly after the age of 65, moreover, a cerebral stroke could also arise.

Let’s see what it is and what could be done to help prevent stroke through nutrition and lifestyle.

Possible symptoms and causes of stroke

A stroke is a closure or rupture of a brain vessel that occurs suddenly. This would cause damage to the brain cells. Unfortunately, specific symptoms generally do not occur, except in the case of cerebral hemorrhage, in which you could have a particular headache.

Other symptoms that may possibly appear are tingling in an arm and leg and a lack of strength.

The cerebral stroke would be the third cause of death and the first of disability in Italy. It should be noted that approximately 75% of those affected are over 65 years of age.

In addition to regular check-ups, some daily precautions could be taken to try to prevent stroke.

To help prevent stroke, here are how many grams of salt people with high blood pressure should take

Prevention, as we have seen, is very important to help your body stay healthy. One piece of advice is to practice physical activity regularly and consistently and to keep body weight under control.

In addition to this, nutrition is also fundamental, starting with the way in which food is cooked.

For stroke prevention, in addition to avoiding smoking and limiting the use of alcohol, a generally healthy diet should be followed. Therefore, it would be useful to decrease the fat intake and to prefer fruits, vegetables, cereals, legumes and fish.

As for the consumption of salt, the optimal amount would be below 6 grams per day. To make sure you don’t exceed this amount, you could reduce the addition of salt to foods and avoid those that already have a lot of it.

Those with other conditions should pay even more attention to their health and carry out periodic checks. Particular attention to nutrition would be important for those suffering from diabetes. In this case, the maximum number of glasses of wine that can be drunk every day should also be respected.