Feeling good and fit largely depends on what we breathe and eat. Following a healthy and varied diet is a fundamental rule for daily well-being. This obviously does not mean a sad and desolate table, but far from it. Eating healthily and preparing food in a healthy way will allow us to discover the true flavors of food. As well as knowing the nutritional principles of the products we bring to the table and also making choices based on the needs of our body.

After the binges of the Christmas period, exactly as happens after all the holidays, the need we often have is to purify ourselves. To help the pancreas and free us from fats, here is a vegetable that, raw or cooked, counteracts high cholesterol. In fact, as always, Mother Nature, in every season of the year, gives us extraordinary products capable of satisfying all the needs of our body. In this regard, to go to the bathroom and help intestinal transit, here is this autumn vegetable in a tasty dish.

Although we have also been careful not to overdo the food, sometimes we still feel that sweet or that fry too much on our stomach. Thanks to this vegetable we will be able to purify ourselves and thus recover from binges. This is in particular the artichoke.

The pancreas is a very important part of our body as it is responsible for endocrine and exocrine secretion. These two functions are essential for our well-being. The endocrine function is involved in the functioning of the endocrine system, while the exocrine function is essential for the digestion of what we eat. Nutrition is therefore essential, as the consumption of fatty foods and sugars could overload the pancreas and cause it to become inflamed.

Many studies have shown the antioxidant and purifying effects of artichoke. In particular, a study conducted on rats demonstrated the positive effects that artichoke leaf extract has on the liver, kidneys and pancreas. According to the researchers, the results obtained from the study suggest that this extract has anti-hyperglycemic properties, mediated by antioxidant and lipid-lowering effects. Therefore, with this incredibly beneficial vegetable we could prepare delicious recipes and with its leaves an infusion to purify ourselves of excess sugars and fats.

