To immediately raise the pressure, the answer would not be caffeine but these banal pocket foods remineralizing and invigorating

As with those with high blood pressure, there are also people with low blood pressure. In normal parameters our body should have the minimum at 80-85 and the maximum at 120-130. But there are cases in which the maximum often does not exceed 100. The health risks are certainly not to be underestimated. But, on particularly tiring days or when we get up suddenly, it can happen that our vision becomes blurred. Outside temperatures do not help those suffering from this problem. In particularly hot periods without good hydration we can experience sudden dizziness. As in the case of winter days, keeping a coat or clothing that is too heavy in closed places does not help our blood pressure.

For the more experienced there are tricks that could prevent even this type of accident. And, in our everyday diet, there would be foods or drinks that we should always have with us. To raise the pressure immediately, the answer would not be caffeine but these banal pocket foods that remineralize and invigorate. Coffee often seems to be the best solution, but it is also the most ephemeral. In fact, its effect would not last long and then our body will feel the need again. Also, large amounts of caffeine are not recommended because they would have serious long-term repercussions on our health.

Water and sugar

Often the most immediate solution when the pressure drops due to the so-called sugar drop is to drink sugar water. If we also associate it with a lying position with the legs in the air then the relief will be almost immediate. Sugar increases blood pressure by causing peripheral vasoconstriction.

Bananas and dried fruit

Especially in particularly hot environments it is good to always have almonds and bananas with you. Especially in winter where the heating in indoor places is always access to high temperatures. Bananas would be recommended for their high potassium content and dried fruit would be remineralizing. The problem of fainting is the lack of mineral salts in the body and therefore dehydration. For this reason, having pocket foods is always advisable, but only if associated with a very good daily hydration.

Licorice

One of the foods that guarantee a good recovery of blood pressure is licorice. Invigorating, it helps our body to feel better immediately. We must always have candies with us or, even better, licorice sticks to chew if necessary.

Deepening

