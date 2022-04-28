It is known that a healthy and varied diet could keep us in shape because it brings so many nutritional elements. We need energy to carry out all our vital but also social activities. In addition to calories, our body needs water, proteins, vitamins, minerals. What we introduce, therefore, with the diet, can affect our well-being.

We often think about how to lower cholesterol by avoiding certain foods or to promote intestinal transit by increasing the consumption of fiber. For other types of ailments, however, it is often believed that only drugs could help us. Without a doubt, the help of pills in many cases is necessary and irreplaceable. What few people know, however, is that there are also natural remedies to try for some common problems.

Some remedies

On certain days, for various reasons, one can be a little tense, worried, with the mood on the ground. It can probably happen that you feel down even without a clear reason. In our body, in addition to the various organs, bones and various systems such as the cardiovascular one, hormones have a very important function. These substances produced by glands regulate various activities in the body. An imbalance between them, therefore, would have various consequences.

A hormone related to mood is serotonin. This neurotransmitter is synthesized from an amino acid, tryptophan. Furthermore, serotonin is a precursor of melatonin, which is important for the normal sleep-wake cycle. Among other functions, serotonin would control appetite and the sense of satiety. When the mood is low it can often happen that you crave something sweet. Simple sugars, in fact, and tryptophan would increase serotonin levels, giving peace of mind.

To improve mood and lose weight, these natural remedies would stimulate serotonin and also reduce the sense of hunger

If we are calm, nervous hunger would be reduced, avoiding eating food in excess of our needs. It should be added that, thanks to some studies, it has been noted an increase in hunger in people who sleep little. Peace of mind, therefore, could benefit both a good rest and the figure. During the day you could eat a piece of chocolate to promote a good mood, while in the evening you could eat foods containing tryptophan, such as rice and pasta. Also, here are other natural remedies that could help improve mood and lose weight:

St. John’s wort or St. John’s wort, could help in cases of tension, fatigue and much more;

griffonia, would help regulate appetite, lift mood and facilitate sleep;

glucomannan, sugar obtained from the root of Amorphophallus konjac. Sold in capsules, it could keep cholesterol in the circulation and help you achieve a sense of satiety.

Always consult with your doctor before taking a supplement, even if it is natural.

