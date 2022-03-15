To increase metabolism and not gain weight after the age of 50 you should do this activity and always eat these foods

When we reach the age of 50, our organism changes and consequently our body can change too.

This is true for both women and men, both of which are subject to a sudden drop in hormones, which can result in a possible slowdown in metabolism. This is why it seems easier to gain weight after age 50.

The key to curbing unwanted weight gain is anything but secret: exercise and a healthy diet. But the questions we have to ask ourselves are: what is a healthy diet after age 50? And what physical activity to do?

The experts of the Veronesi Foundation have tried to answer these two questions, which would, in truth, have only one answer. According to experts, in fact, to stay in shape as we age we should keep the muscle mass toned.

Experts say that to limit the effects of age on healthy weight, muscles should be stimulated. A good muscle tone, in fact, would also ensure a good metabolic rate.

Basal metabolic rate is the amount of energy required by the body to perform all vital functions, such as breathing, blood circulation, digestion. In addition to these factors, others also affect our metabolism, such as physical activity, hormone levels and body composition.

Whether the body is made up of more lean mass or fat mass, it makes a big difference in terms of metabolism. Muscle mass, in fact, consumes about 20-22% of energy, against only 4% required by fat mass.

That is why, as we age, we should train to keep our muscles large and toned. At the same time, we should also change our diet, without ever neglecting proteins.

Depending on what we eat, our body consumes more or less energy

We know that about 45-60% of our daily energy needs should come from carbohydrates, 20-30% from fat, the rest from proteins.

However, as we age, the amounts of carbohydrates and fats required by the body tend to decrease. The protein requirement, on the other hand, would remain unchanged. Proteins are the building blocks that make up muscles. Furthermore, protein metabolism requires a higher metabolic expense than the synthesis of carbohydrates and fats.

While carbohydrates and fats require an energy expenditure of 5-10% and 2-5% respectively, proteins can also require 30% of our energy. This is why to increase metabolism and not gain weight after the age of 50, we should never neglect protein foods.

