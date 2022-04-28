The dream of many is to be able to have an extremely proportionate physique, free from excessive fat, toned and muscular at the right point. Even if we are quite satisfied with our external appearance, keeping fit, through physical activity and nutrition, is essential. In fact, these two factors are the basis for being able to achieve certain results, without forgetting the genetic component, age and any pathologies.

Certainly we cannot, however, expect to have a sculpted and toned body if we do not respect certain rules at the table and do not do any type of training. In general, the best way would be to follow the instructions of a specialized doctor and a personal trainer. In this way we will be able to better manage our meals and training, with a program that is targeted and adequate.

To increase muscle mass and decrease fat mass, these common foods and 2 mistakes to avoid may help

The diet should always be varied and balanced, in order to take all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients to stay healthy, as long as we do not have particular pathologies.

To provide the right energy to the muscles, and therefore strengthen them in a balanced way, we will not be able to do without proteins, agreeing the necessary amount with your doctor. If we are wondering which foods contain this macronutrient, the list is varied and very rich.

High protein content are certainly chicken and turkey, therefore white meats, together with pork, if we consider the leaner cuts. Eggs are also particularly rich in proteins, but let’s consume them in moderation, in the quantity that will be indicated. Blue fish, oysters, cheeses, yogurt and nuts are also good sources of protein.

To increase muscle mass and decrease fat mass, however, we cannot do without a good physical workout which, together with a balanced diet, could give us benefits.

The extra rolls

To reduce fat mass it would be important to have good habits, to speed up the metabolism, also thanks to movement and exercise. At the same time we will have to keep our gluttony at bay, we will not be able to exceed with delicacies, sweets and gluttony, otherwise our efforts will go up in smoke. We also decrease alcohol, excessively salty foods, refined carbohydrates, such as pasta and bread, balancing the quantities with respect to the activities we will carry out. We have small snacks between meals that are balanced, such as a piece of fruit.

A mistake not to make would be to skip meals. In fact, by doing it we risk not having adequate energy, especially if we go to the gym and it is not useful for losing weight or strengthening muscles.

The second mistake to avoid is not training regularly and taking excessively long breaks of weeks or months, it would not be functional to achieve certain goals, which require constancy.

