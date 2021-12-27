To combat the risk of diabetes and high blood sugar, we should lead an active life and eat a healthy diet. This is what the experts have always told us and it is advice that remains valid. But a recent and authoritative study could alarm those who consume a lot of fish, considering it the king of health-friendly foods. According to researchers at the Indiana University School of Public Health, the abuse of this food, considered healthy and low-calorie, would also increase the risk of diabetes. In particular, the factor that would increase the risk of developing diabetes is the high rate of mercury in the blood of those who eat a lot of fish. Finally, scholars seem to have revealed a bizarre correlation between a healthy lifestyle and the onset of diabetes. Let’s see the research in detail.

To increase the risk of diabetes there would also be the abuse of this food considered healthy and low-calorie

Usually nutritionists and dieticians recommend eating fish, because it is rich in essential nutrients such as omega 3 and phosphorus, but low in calories. The only downside to fish is that it may contain high levels of mercury. Experts have long theorized a correlation between mercury poisoning and diabetes risk. Now, research from Indiana University School of Public Health appears to confirm the theory on an empirical level.

The researchers conducted a study on a sample of 3,900 people, both men and women, aged between 20 and 32. The study started in 1987, but has followed sample members for 18 years. During the time of the study, the researchers monitored mercury levels, establishing a connection between these and the development of type 2 diabetes. The correlation between mercury and diabetes led the researchers to warn about frequent consumption of fish.

Those who eat healthy would not always save themselves from diabetes

Researchers have determined that high mercury levels translate into an increased risk of diabetes of up to 65%. What’s even more curious is that those with the highest levels of mercury, according to the research, would be those who follow a healthier lifestyle. In short, those who have little fat mass and practice a lot of physical activity are often even more intoxicated by mercury. The link, for researchers, is that healthier individuals also tend to eat more fish.

Finally, scholars advise against the abuse of certain types of fish, to keep mercury levels at bay, such as swordfish. Green light, however, for salmon and shrimp.

Recommended reading

Few people know that this generic, cheap aspirin-like drug would cure diabetes by lowering blood sugar