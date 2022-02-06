To invest, you need to know the truth

Matrix was the cult film of the late nineties, premonitory and futuristic: we talk about hackers, cyber-security, the world that today would be called Metaverse (Matrix itself), virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

The main character is obviously Neo (pseudonym used by software programmer and hacker Thomas Anderson, beautifully interpreted by Keanu Reeves); Neo is contacted by the charming hacker Trinity (actress Carrie-Ann Moss) leading him to the mysterious Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) and Morpheus confront Neo with the dilemma, to know what the Matrix really is, “the world that has been placed before your eyes to hide the truth”.

And he asks him: “You will have to find out with your own eyes what it is; blue pill end of story, tomorrow you will wake up in your room and believe what you want. Red pill stay in Wonderland and you will see how deep the White Rabbit’s lair is ”(ie you will see reality for what it really is).

For me, I cut out the role of Morpheus and I too “I’m offering you only the truth, nothing more ”.

If you choose the blue pill you can continue to live in the Matrix, a virtual world in which economies are always growing, states are not indebted, inflation is absent, government bonds yield 6% (without risk of course), shares can only rise (without fluctuations), central banks print money when it is needed, taxes are low and everything works perfectly, there is no trace of a pandemic or geopolitical risks, other than Goldilocks economy… (v. No.. 173 of the Newsletter).

Conversely, if you choose the red pill you are in the real world: the markets fluctuate and sometimes give a stomach ache (we saw what happened in January), even the government bonds and bonds yield almost nothing and can lose (already happened last year last time), inflation is back on top and maybe it’s here to stay, stocks can drop as much as 10% in a few days or even 25% in a single day (see Facebook), central banks at a certain point they can say “Stop!”, turn off the presses and begin to raise interest rates, the geopolitical risks become topical again (see Russia-Ukraine situation with cold war tones, we hope).

As Plus24, the Il Sole 24 Ore supplement, rightly points out today, “the beginning of the year on the stock markets was a rude awakening for many, a bath in reality; the time factor is essential and remains the best ally of the investor who has clear objectives to complete “.

And let us always remember that market fluctuations are their characteristic and not a defect and that bearing that risk is the price to pay without which there would be no reward. (from The Price of Admission in Stocks by Charlie Bilello30 Jan 2022).

Listen to my advice, I’m the Chosen One!

Massimiliano Maccari, February 6, 2022